Ghee Pongal is a popular South Indian breakfast recipe. Ghee Pongal provides the much-needed energy to kick off the day, that makes it one of the highly preferred breakfast recipes. Ghee Pongal is made using raw rice, Moong Dal, and loads of Ghee. Ghee Pongal is also known as Khara Pongal or Venn Pongal. Ghee Pongal can also be made using millets instead of rice. Ghee Pongal is prepared during all major festivals and occasions. Watch the video of the recipe here: Also Read - Fried Chicken Recipe: Follow The Steps And Cook Restaurant Style Fried Chicken at Home



Recipe Also Read - Fish Curry Recipe: Do Try This Flavourful And Crowd Pleaser Dish at Home

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 4 Also Read - Egg Omelette Curry Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Delicious And Healthy Dish at Home

Ingredients

Raw Rice – 1 Cup

Moong Dal – ½ Cup

Water – 4 Cups

Ghee – 1 tsp

Ginger (finely chopped) – ½ inch

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Salt – To Taste

Tempering Ingredients:

Ghee – 5 tbsp

Black Peppercorns – 2 tsp

Cumin Seeds – 2 tsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Asafoetida – 2 pinch

Cashew – 15 nos

How to Prepare Ghee Pongal

1. Dry Roast the Moong Dal in a pan until aromatic.

2. Wash the Rice and Moondal, drain and keep aside.

3. Heat a pan, add 2 tbsp of Ghee, add the peppercorns and allow

it to splutter.

4. Add the Asafoetida, curry leaves and cashews. Once the cashews turn golden brown, add the cumin seeds and remove from the heat. Set this aside.

5. In a pressure cooker, add 1 tsp of ghee and saute the ginger and asafoetida.

6. Add 4 cups of water, bring water to a boil. Add salt to taste.

7. Add the drained rice and dal.

8. Pressure Cook for 4 whistles.

9. Once the pressure settles, open the pressure cooker, add the tempering ingredients, 2 tbsp of ghee and mix well. The rice and dal have to be in a mashed consistency. Keep mixing until the rice and dal are mashed.