Ghee rice is a popular Indian rice dish. Ghee Rice or Neychoru is made with Basmati rice, and a good amount of Indian whole spices. Ghee Rice is garnished with cashews and raisins, which give a distinct taste to the dish. Ghee rice is easy to cook and can be prepared in less than 30 minutes. Ghee rice is best to serve along with any Indian Curry or Raita. Watch the recipe of best Ghee Rice here. Also Read - Creamy Curd Rice Recipe: The Easiest Way to Make This South Indian Dish is Here

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Whole Spices:

Cinnamon – 1 ½ inch

Cloves – 5 nos

Cardamom – 4 nos

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Star Anise – 1 no

Mace – 1 no

Other Ingredients:

Basmati Rice – 1 ½ cups

Water – 2 ¼ cups

Large Onion – 1 no

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Salt – 1 ½ tsp

Cashew – 15 nos

Raisins – 15 nos

Ghee – 4 tbsp

How to Make Ghee Rice

1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30 mins

2. In a pressure cooker, add 3 tbsp of ghee and fry the cashews and raisins. Drain and keep aside.

3. In the same pan add the onions and fry until golden brown. Drain and keep aside.

4. Pour 1 more tbsp of ghee to the pressure cooker, add the whole spices and fry for a minute till everything is aromatic.

5. Add slit green chilli and fry for 30 seconds.

6. Add the soaked and drained basmati rice and 2 ¼ cups of water.

7. Pressure cook for 1 whistle and turn off the gas and do not open until the steam goes down.

8. Transfer the rice to a serving bowl and garnish with cashews, raisins and fried onions.