In the mood for some Chinese food, then this Cooktube recipe on how to make Ginger Chicken with Cashew is a must try. All you would need is chicken breasts, ginger, garlic, red chillies and a few Chinese sauces. The dish works best if it is served hot with steamed rice.
Recipe:
Serves: 5
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Total time: 35 mins
What All You Need:
1½ Cup Chicken Broth
5 Tablespoons Cornstarch
2½ Teaspoons Brown Sugar
900g Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts, cut in cubes
3 Green Onions, cut into 1 inch pieces
7 Tablespoons Soy Sauce
2 Tablespoons Rice Wine
2¾ Teaspoons Ginger Paste
2 Cloves Garlic, chopped
4 Dry Red Chillies, chopped
¼ Teaspoon Curry Powder
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil
1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced long
½ Cup Cashew Nuts, dry roasted
How to Make:
Step 1
Whisk together chicken broth, 1 tbsp cornstarch, soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar and ¾ tsp of ginger paste in a bowl. Mix well and keep aside.
Step 2
Next, combine chicken pieces, 2 tsp ginger paste, curry powder, garlic and 4 tbsp cornstarch in a large bowl. Mix well to coat the chicken pieces in the marinade.
Step 3
Now, heat sesame and olive oil together in a wok on high heat. Add chicken and cook for 2 minutes. Add dry red chillies and cook until golden brown for 2-3 more minutes, while stirring occasionally.
Step 4
After 5 minutes, add bell pepper and green onions and cook for 2 more minutes.
Step 5
Next, add soy sauce mix from step 1 to the chicken and reduce the heat to medium. Allow it to boil for 4-5 minutes, until the sauce thickens.
Step 6
Once cooked, remove from heat, add in cashews and mix well.
Step 7
Transfer the chicken to a serving bowl and serve hot with rice.
Note: You can use vegetable broth in place of chicken broth. Worcestershire sauce is a good alternative for soy sauce. In absence of cornstarch, use potato starch. Chicken thighs can be used in place of chicken breasts.