In the mood for some Chinese food, then this Cooktube recipe on how to make Ginger Chicken with Cashew is a must try. All you would need is chicken breasts, ginger, garlic, red chillies and a few Chinese sauces. The dish works best if it is served hot with steamed rice.

Do check out the video below for a step by step view on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 5

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Total time: 35 mins

What All You Need:

1½ Cup Chicken Broth

5 Tablespoons Cornstarch

2½ Teaspoons Brown Sugar

900g Boneless & Skinless Chicken Breasts, cut in cubes

3 Green Onions, cut into 1 inch pieces

7 Tablespoons Soy Sauce

2 Tablespoons Rice Wine

2¾ Teaspoons Ginger Paste

2 Cloves Garlic, chopped

4 Dry Red Chillies, chopped

¼ Teaspoon Curry Powder

3 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil

1 Red Bell Pepper, sliced long

½ Cup Cashew Nuts, dry roasted

How to Make:

Step 1

Whisk together chicken broth, 1 tbsp cornstarch, soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar and ¾ tsp of ginger paste in a bowl. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 2

Next, combine chicken pieces, 2 tsp ginger paste, curry powder, garlic and 4 tbsp cornstarch in a large bowl. Mix well to coat the chicken pieces in the marinade.

Step 3

Now, heat sesame and olive oil together in a wok on high heat. Add chicken and cook for 2 minutes. Add dry red chillies and cook until golden brown for 2-3 more minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Step 4

After 5 minutes, add bell pepper and green onions and cook for 2 more minutes.

Step 5

Next, add soy sauce mix from step 1 to the chicken and reduce the heat to medium. Allow it to boil for 4-5 minutes, until the sauce thickens.

Step 6

Once cooked, remove from heat, add in cashews and mix well.

Step 7

Transfer the chicken to a serving bowl and serve hot with rice.

Note: You can use vegetable broth in place of chicken broth. Worcestershire sauce is a good alternative for soy sauce. In absence of cornstarch, use potato starch. Chicken thighs can be used in place of chicken breasts.