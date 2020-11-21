Gobi 65 is one of the most popular vegetarian starter recipes. Gobi 65 or Cauliflower 65 is a perfect replacement for all the vegetarian lovers. Gobi 65 is an easy to cook dish and can be prepared within 30 minutes. Gobi 65 is made by batter frying cauliflower in a rice & cornflour mix and some Indian spices. Gobi 65 is best to eat as an appetizer for lunch and dinners. The other popular veg 65 recipes are Paneer 65, Baby Corn 65 etc. Watch the perfect recipe of Gobi 65 here. Also Read - Watch: Step-by-Step Recipe of Crunchy Peanut Cookies is Here

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Cauliflower Florets – 300 gms

Water – As Needed

Salt – ¼ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Maida – 4 tbsp

Rice flour – 2 tbsp

Corn flour – 4 tbsp

Ginger Garlic paste – 2 tsp

Curd – 2 tbsp

Kashmiri Red chilli powder – 1 tbsp

Garam Masala – 1 tsp

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – To taste

Oil – For deep frying

How to Make Gobi 65

1. Make Florets of Cauliflower from a whole Cauliflower

2. Bring water to a boil in a pan and add some salt and turmeric powder.

3. Add the cauliflower florets and cook for 3 minutes then drain and pat dry with a paper towel.

4. Mix the maida, rice flour, cornflour, ginger garlic paste, curd, Kashmiri red chilli powder, Garam Masala powder, Coriander powder, Black Pepper powder and some salt to taste.

5. Add water and mix this into a smooth batter.

6. Add the cooked cauliflower florets to the batter and coat them with the batter.

7. In a deep frying pot heat the oil for deep frying. Deep fry the cauliflower florets until crispy. Should take around 2 minutes.

8. Fry the curry leaves and add it as a garnish.

9. Serve them hot.