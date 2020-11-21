Gobi 65 is one of the most popular vegetarian starter recipes. Gobi 65 or Cauliflower 65 is a perfect replacement for all the vegetarian lovers. Gobi 65 is an easy to cook dish and can be prepared within 30 minutes. Gobi 65 is made by batter frying cauliflower in a rice & cornflour mix and some Indian spices. Gobi 65 is best to eat as an appetizer for lunch and dinners. The other popular veg 65 recipes are Paneer 65, Baby Corn 65 etc. Watch the perfect recipe of Gobi 65 here. Also Read - Watch: Step-by-Step Recipe of Crunchy Peanut Cookies is Here
Recipe
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 25 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
Cauliflower Florets – 300 gms
Water – As Needed
Salt – ¼ tsp
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Maida – 4 tbsp
Rice flour – 2 tbsp
Corn flour – 4 tbsp
Ginger Garlic paste – 2 tsp
Curd – 2 tbsp
Kashmiri Red chilli powder – 1 tbsp
Garam Masala – 1 tsp
Coriander Powder – 1 tsp
Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – To taste
Oil – For deep frying
How to Make Gobi 65
1. Make Florets of Cauliflower from a whole Cauliflower
2. Bring water to a boil in a pan and add some salt and turmeric powder.
3. Add the cauliflower florets and cook for 3 minutes then drain and pat dry with a paper towel.
4. Mix the maida, rice flour, cornflour, ginger garlic paste, curd, Kashmiri red chilli powder, Garam Masala powder, Coriander powder, Black Pepper powder and some salt to taste.
5. Add water and mix this into a smooth batter.
6. Add the cooked cauliflower florets to the batter and coat them with the batter.
7. In a deep frying pot heat the oil for deep frying. Deep fry the cauliflower florets until crispy. Should take around 2 minutes.
8. Fry the curry leaves and add it as a garnish.
9. Serve them hot.