If you wish to try an easy to make and delicious Korean dish, you can make chilli pepper pancake, which is also known as Gochujeon. Its salty and spicy flavours can satisfy your taste buds for sure. Follow the step to step recipe for chilli pepper pancakes by Cooktube or watch a video. Also Read - Easy Crispy Corns Recipe: How You Can Make This Italian Flavoured Appetiser at Home

https://mum-videostream.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/indiacom/2020/05MAY/15/Chilli-Pepper-Pancakes-IN-S3.mp4 Also Read - Dahi Wale Aloo Recipe: Check Out The Easy Steps on How You Can Make This Simple Dish at Home

Recipe Also Read - Easy Vegetable Pasta Recipe: With These Easy Steps, You Can Make This Mouth Watering Dish at Home

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Total time: 25 mins

Ingredients
½ Cup Green Chilli Peppers, deseeded & chopped
½ Cup Flour
1 Tablespoon Fish Sauce
2 Tablespoons Onion, chopped
½ Cup Water
5 Teaspoons Vegetable Oil

How to Prepare

Step 1
Take a bowl and put onion, green chilli pepper, flour, fish sauce and water in it. Mix the ingredients well so that there is no lump in the batter. Now, keep it aside.

Step 2
Take a pan and heat a little oil over medium heat.

Step 3
Next, spread the batter thinly on the pan. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side over medium-low flame. Once the pancake turns golden brown, remove it from heat.

Step 4
Repeat with remaining batter and oil.

Step 5
The pancakes are ready to be served hot.

Note: Instead of fish sauce, you can also use a combination of worcestershire sauce and light soy sauce.