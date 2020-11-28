Golden fried baby corn or baby corn fritter is a popular snack. Golden fried baby corn is easy to prepare and can be cooked in just 25 minutes. The golden fried baby corn is made by batter frying the baby corn. The batter is made using Maida flour, rice flour, chilli powder, and cumin powder. Baby corns are dipped in the batter and deep-fried until it turns brown in color. Golden fried baby corn is best to serve along with tomato ketchup. Watch the recipe for the best golden fried baby corn here. Also Read - Jalebi Recipe: Here is How to Make Delicious And Crispy Jalebi at Home

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 25 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Babycorn – 12 nos

Maida – ½ Cup

Corn Flour – 2 tbsp

Rice Flour – 1 tbsp

Baking Soda – ½ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Cumin Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – To taste

Water – As needed

Oil – For deep frying

How to Make Golden Fried Baby Corn

1. Blanch the baby corn in boiling water for 3 mins or until it is half cooked.

2. In a mixing bowl, mix together the maida, cornflour, rice flour, baking soda, red chilli powder, Cumin powder and salt with some water to form a batter.

3. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Coat the baby corns in the batter and deep fry until its golden brown on all-sided.

4. Remove from oil, drain using a paper towel.

5. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.