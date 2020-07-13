This would be a favourite among people who are short of time but in need of something to fill their tummies up. Brought to you by Cooktube, this Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich with barbeque sauce, is to die for (not literally of course). Also Read - Masala Soya Curry Recipe: Here is How You Can Make This Tangy, Flavourful Dish at Home
Watch the video below for more on how to make this marvel at home.
Recipe:
Serves:1
Yield:1
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
Total time: 15 mins
What All You Need:
2 Large Bread Slices
3 Slices Ham
45g Butter, softened
2 Tbsp Barbeque Sauce
½ Cup Grated Mozzarella
3 Cheese Slices
¼ Tsp Cayenne Pepper
How to Make:
Step 1
Place one bread slice on a working surface and top with all the cheese slices followed by ham, mozzarella cheese, cayenne pepper and barbeque sauce.
Step 2
Cover the sandwich with the remaining bread slice and spread half of the butter on top of the sandwich. Keep aside.
Step 3
In a large pan, heat the remaining butter on medium heat. Swirl the butter in the pan and add the sandwich. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side, while pressing down with a spatula, until all the cheese has melted and the bread has become golden brown.
Step 4
Once cooked, transfer the sandwich to a serving plate and serve hot with mustard and barbeque sauce.