This would be a favourite among people who are short of time but in need of something to fill their tummies up. Brought to you by Cooktube, this Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich with barbeque sauce, is to die for (not literally of course).

Recipe:

Serves:1

Yield:1

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Total time: 15 mins

What All You Need:

2 Large Bread Slices

3 Slices Ham

45g Butter, softened

2 Tbsp Barbeque Sauce

½ Cup Grated Mozzarella

3 Cheese Slices

¼ Tsp Cayenne Pepper

How to Make:

Step 1

Place one bread slice on a working surface and top with all the cheese slices followed by ham, mozzarella cheese, cayenne pepper and barbeque sauce.

Step 2

Cover the sandwich with the remaining bread slice and spread half of the butter on top of the sandwich. Keep aside.

Step 3

In a large pan, heat the remaining butter on medium heat. Swirl the butter in the pan and add the sandwich. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side, while pressing down with a spatula, until all the cheese has melted and the bread has become golden brown.

Step 4

Once cooked, transfer the sandwich to a serving plate and serve hot with mustard and barbeque sauce.