Gujiya is a delicious deep-fried Indian dessert which is popular during the festive season. You can make this perfectly sweet gujiya at home by following this easy recipe by Cooktube which takes approximately 1 hour 20 minutes to prepare from start to finish. The Gujiyas are crisp, thin and sweet stuffed with dry fruits and mawa. Do try this easy Gujiya recipe and gift or serve them to your guests with thandai. Also Read - French Onion Soup Recipe: Follow The Steps to Make This Delicious Dish at Home

Watch the video below for more on how to prepare and make it. Also Read - Egg Pakora Recipe: Looking For a Tea Time Snack? Here's Something You Can Make at Home

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 30 min

Cook Time: 50 min

Ready Time: 1 hr 20 min

Servings: 4-5 Also Read - Crispy Potato Cups Recipe: This Appetiser is a Hit at Parties And Easy to Make at Home Too

Ingredients:

For Dough:

1 Cup Flour

3 ½ Tbsp Ghee, melted

Water as required

Oil, for frying

Water, for sealing

For Stuffing:

¼ Cup Almonds, chopped

¼ Cup Cashew Nuts, chopped

200g Khoya / Mawa, crumbled

2 Tbsp Raisins (Kishmish)

⅓ Cup Powdered Sugar

For Syrup:

1 Cup Sugar

250ml Water

15-20 Saffron Strands

How to Make:

Step 1

In a large bowl, add flour along with ghee. Crumble using the hands until mixed well. Add water as required and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and keep aside for 20 minutes.

Step 2

While the dough is resting, add almonds and cashew nuts in a pan and dry roast over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add khoya, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. And raisins and mix well. Add powdered sugar, mix again and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, transfer to a bowl and keep aside to cool.

Step 3

Place the dough on a working surface and knead for a minute. Pinch out a small portion from the dough and roll into a flat disc.

Step 4

Spoon the stuffing in the centre of the rolled dough, apply water on the edges and seal the stuffing by bringing the edges together to form a semi-circle like shape.

Step 5

Crimp the edges using a fork and cut out the excess dough, if any. Repeat with remaining dough and stuffing.

Step 6

Heat oil in a wok over medium heat for deep frying.

Step 7

Lower the prepared gujiyas into the hot oil and cook for 15-20 minutes per batch until golden brown and crispy. Remove on a plate and keep aside.

Step 8

Add sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add saffron and let it reduce for 10 minutes until syrupy.

Step 9

Remove from heat, add the gujiyas and flip to cover the gujiyas in the syrup evenly.

Step 10

Transfer the prepared gujiyas to a serving platter and serve as is.