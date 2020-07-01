The summer is here and what better way to cool down than by munching on an ice cream. Cooktube brings to you this Gulab Jamun Ice Cream Cake recipe which is easy to make and yummy to eat. And what is even better? You do not have to stand in front of a hot stove to make it. Also Read - Fish in a Bag Recipe: Follow The Given Steps to Make This Delicious Dish at Home

You could also follow the steps in the video below to create this mouthwatering dessert at home.

Recipe:

Yield: 1 Cake

Serves: 7-8

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 0

Total time: 10 mins

What All You Need:

1 Cup Vanilla Ice Cream

1 Cup Strawberry Ice Cream

1 Cup Mango Ice Cream

14 Small Gulab Jamun

3 Large Gulab Jamun

How to Make:

Step 1

Line a rectangle aluminium foil container with plastic wrap and add vanilla ice cream. Spread the ice cream evenly.

Step 2

Place the small gulab jamuns on top of the vanilla ice cream layer. Top the gulab jamuns with strawberry ice cream and spread evenly.

Step 3

In a bowl, add the large gulab jamuns and mash them. Sprinkle the mashed gulab jamuns on top of the strawberry ice cream layer and even them out.

Step 4

Finally, add the final layer of mango ice cream and spread evenly. Fold in the plastic wraps from the sides, cover the cake with more plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 4-5 hours to set.

Step 5

Once set, take out of the freezer, cut into slices and serve immediately.