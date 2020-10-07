Gulab Jamun is one of the most popular and favorite Indian sweet dishes. Gulab Jamuns are easy to prepare at home. Gulab Jamun is made using unsweetened Khova. The Khova is mixed along with Maida and the dough balls are deep fried in the oil. Then the fried dough balls are soaked in the sugar syrup for a few hours. Gulab Jamuns are served at room temperatures and sometimes eaten along with ice cream. Watch out the video provided below to know the step by step recipe of Gulab Jamun. Also Read - Ghee Pongal Recipe: Try This Healthy South Indian Breakfast Recipe at Home
Preparation Time: 30 min
Cooking Time: 30 min
Ready Time: 60 min
Servings: 7
Ingredients
Sugar Syrup:
Sugar – 1 ½ Cups
Water – 1 ½ Cups
Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp
Saffron – 15 strands
Gulab Jamun:
Khova – 200 gram
Maida – 4 tbsp
Baking Powder – ¼ tsp
Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp
Water – A few sprinkles
Oil – To deep fry
How to Prepare Gulab Jamun
1. Take sugar and water in a pan and bring it to boil. Add saffron strands and cardamom powder once the syrup comes to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes, syrup consistency shouldn’t be too thick.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the Khova, Maida, baking powder and cardamom powder.
3. Start mixing them together to form a dough by adding sprinkles of water.
4. Once the mixture becomes a firm dough ball, make smooth crack free balls of dough using your palm. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
5. Heat the oil to a medium-low temperature in a deep frying pan. Add the dough balls in the oil and fry for 6-7 minutes on medium-low heat. The outside should turn golden brown and the inside should also be cooked. Frying on high heat will prevent from being cooked inside.
6. Cool the fried Jamuns for 5 mins and add them to the warm sugar syrup. If the syrup has become cold, reheat until it is warm before adding the Jamuns.
7. After 3-4 hours of soaking inside the syrup at room temperature, the Jamuns are ready to be served.