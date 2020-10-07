Gulab Jamun is one of the most popular and favorite Indian sweet dishes. Gulab Jamuns are easy to prepare at home. Gulab Jamun is made using unsweetened Khova. The Khova is mixed along with Maida and the dough balls are deep fried in the oil. Then the fried dough balls are soaked in the sugar syrup for a few hours. Gulab Jamuns are served at room temperatures and sometimes eaten along with ice cream. Watch out the video provided below to know the step by step recipe of Gulab Jamun. Also Read - Ghee Pongal Recipe: Try This Healthy South Indian Breakfast Recipe at Home



Preparation Time: 30 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 60 min

Servings: 7

Ingredients

Sugar Syrup:

Sugar – 1 ½ Cups

Water – 1 ½ Cups

Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp

Saffron – 15 strands

Gulab Jamun:

Khova – 200 gram

Maida – 4 tbsp

Baking Powder – ¼ tsp

Cardamom Powder – ¼ tsp

Water – A few sprinkles

Oil – To deep fry

How to Prepare Gulab Jamun

1. Take sugar and water in a pan and bring it to boil. Add saffron strands and cardamom powder once the syrup comes to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes, syrup consistency shouldn’t be too thick.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the Khova, Maida, baking powder and cardamom powder.

3. Start mixing them together to form a dough by adding sprinkles of water.

4. Once the mixture becomes a firm dough ball, make smooth crack free balls of dough using your palm. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.

5. Heat the oil to a medium-low temperature in a deep frying pan. Add the dough balls in the oil and fry for 6-7 minutes on medium-low heat. The outside should turn golden brown and the inside should also be cooked. Frying on high heat will prevent from being cooked inside.

6. Cool the fried Jamuns for 5 mins and add them to the warm sugar syrup. If the syrup has become cold, reheat until it is warm before adding the Jamuns.

7. After 3-4 hours of soaking inside the syrup at room temperature, the Jamuns are ready to be served.