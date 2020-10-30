Halloween 2020: As we head towards the end of October, festivities and merriments are far from over. You know the fall is around when you see those decorations come out and it is that time of the year where everyone is at their creative best, celebrating a season of get-togethers. Even though this year’s celebration might look a little different, we can still find ways to get into the festive spirit. Also Read - Halloween 2020: Date, History, Significance And How to Celebrate This Spooky Festival in India

Without further a-boo, here is an expert guide to turn on the artistic flick and get crafty with making cocktails indoors. Mayur Mane, Brand Ambassador, Diageo India, has conjured some spooktacular cocktail recipes that will encourage you to be your creative best and create some standout drinks. So, go ahead and get your very own soiree started, be it virtual or a small gathering at home. Check them out: Also Read - International Vodka Day: Try These DIY Cocktails With the Simplest of Ingredients From Your Kitchen

SPOOKY BLOODY MARY Also Read - Celebrate Your Love for Coffee and Cocktails with These Sumptuous and Easy-to-make Recipes

Glassware: Tall Glass/ Mason Jar

Ingredients:

• 60ml Ketel One Vodka

• 180ml Tomato Juice

• 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• 6 dashes Tabasco sauce

• 1 pinch Black pepper

• 1 pinch Salt

• 15 ml Lime juice

Garnish: Celery stick and Lemon wedge

Method

1. Pour the Ketel one vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, black pepper, salt and Lime juice in a cocktail shaker

2. Fill the cocktail shaker with ice, place the top on and shake vigorously and single strain over fresh cubes of ice in the serving glass

3. Garnish with the celery stick and Serve with extra lime wedges if desired.

CREEPY COFFEE

Ingredients:

• 60ml Smirnoff Espresso vodka

• 10ml Lime juice

• 150 ml Coke

Garnish – Orange and lime Wedge

Glassware – Tall Glass

Method

1. Fill a tall glass with ice cubes

2. Add Smirnoff espresso vodka to the glass and stir

3. Top up with cola and Garnish

JOHNNIE’S POTION

Glassware: Tall Glass

Ingredients:

• 60 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

• 100 ml Cranberry Juice

• 10 ml Lime juice

• Ginger Ale top it up

Garnish: Cherry

Method

1. Fill a tall glass with ice cubes

2. Pour Johnnie Walker Red Label

3. Pour Cranberry Juice and Lime Juice

4. Top it up with Ginger Ale and Garnish

SOUR SPELL

Glassware: Rock Glass

Ingredients:

• 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

• 15ml Lime Juice

• 40ml Apple Juice

• 10ml Cinnamon syrup

• 20 ml Red wine float

Garnish: Cinnamon stick

Method

1. In a cocktail shaker pour Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve, Lime juice, Apple juice, and cinnamon syrup

2. Add a lot of ice cubes and shake well

3. Single Strain into Rock Glass over fresh ice cubes

4. Float red wine on top by pouring it slowly over the back of a bar spoon

Enjoy Responsibly!