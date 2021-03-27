Holi 2021| Be At Your Colourful Best with these DIY cocktails

With the change of season, we are all set to welcome the revelry that brings in an element of joy, colours, music and laughter in the air. While this year’s celebration might continue to be intimate, make the gaiety worthwhile with your guests by serving some delicious and refreshing cocktails. No matter the choice of dram, the Brand Ambassadors of Diageo India have rounded up some of their classic cocktails serves in a DIY format. Take your pick from single malts, scotches, vodka, and gin as you create lip-smacking cocktails with locally available products for your bash. Also Read - VIDEO: People Celebrate Holi With Ashes And 'Gulal' at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi | WATCH Here

• 60ml Talisker 10 YO

• 10 ml Hibiscus Syrup

• 2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: Spring flower

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled mixing glass and stir for 15-20 seconds to dilute. Strain over block ice in a rock glass and garnish with a spring flower.

PEACH PLEASE: A tipple best enjoyed as an apéritif paired with delicious appetizers

Ingredients:

• 45ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

• 10ml Lime juice

• 10ml peach juice/ Syrup

• A splash of Tonic

Garnish: Orange peel

Method: Build all the ingredients into a tall glass, top with ice, and stir. Top with soda and serve.

MANGO & GIN: A seasonal fiesta that will make for a delightful soiree

Ingredients:

• 45 ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin

• 150 ml Tonic

• 30 ml Mango juice

Garnish: 2 mint spring and 2 pieces Raw Mango

Method: Add the gin and mango juice to a glass and stir. Then tap the mint spring and add the star anise. Fill the glass with crushed ice, top it up with tonic and stir well. Garnish with Mint Spring and Raw Mango

SPRING HAS SPRUNG: Get ready to explore a burst of flavours in a tiny coupette.

Ingredients:

• 45ml Singleton of Glendullan 12 YO

• 30 ml Mango juice

• 15 ml Fresh Lime juice

• 10 ml peach syrup

Garnish: Fresh Peach slice and mint sprig

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake it well for 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupette glass and garnish with a fresh peach slice and mint.

GORDON’S G&T: A perfect serve that sees no color and is at its simplest best

Ingredients:

• 60 ml Gordon’s London Dry Gin

• 180 ml Tonic water top-up

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Method: Fill a chilled Copa glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour the gin over ice and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.

JOHNNIE AND LEMON: A perfect companion served in a highball glass to beat the summer heat

Ingredients:

• 50 ml Johnnie Walker Red Label

• 150 ml White Lemonade

Garnish: Orange Slice or Orange Peel

Method: In a glass filled with ice, pour the whisky. Add in the sweet lemonade and stir. Garnish with an orange slice or an orange peel.

APPLE OF MY LIE: Absolute companion to celebrate the spontaneity in you

Ingredients

• 45ml Smirnoff Green Apple

• 3 Fresh Mint Sprigs

• Soda to top

Garnish: Mint Sprig

Method: In a tall glass drop the mint sprigs and gently muddle to release its flavours. Pour the Smirnoff Green Apple and fill with ice. Top with soda, gently stir and serve.

GINGER DOG: Gear up for a unique Speyside experience that will tantalize your tastebuds

Ingredients:

• 37.5ml Copper Dog

• Top Ginger Ale

• 2 dash of Plum

Garnish: Orange Slice

Method: In a tall glass, build up all the ingredients over a few ice cubes. Garnish and serve.

Drink and Enjoy Responsibly!