This Holi, go colorful with what you eat too and give a try to this one of a kind blue ice cream which has white chocolate and a blue colouring agent that makes it distinctive and vibrant.

Preparation time – 50 minutes

– 50 minutes Cooking time – 20 minutes

– 20 minutes Refrigeration time – 1 hour

– 1 hour Deep freezer time – 8 hours

– 8 hours Serves – 8 to 10

Ingredients

½ litre full fat milk

150 grams white chocolate (chopped into pieces)

3 tbsp powdered sugar

250 grams whipping cream (unwhipped)

¼ tsp blue colouring agent

Method

For the milk:

Boil the milk for 5 minutes and then allow to cool. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove the cream (malai) from the milk.

For the chocolate:

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler.

How to proceed

In a bowl, add the milk, melted white chocolate, powdered sugar, cream and blue colouring agent. Mix well. Blend in a mixer till well mixed. Keep the ice cream mixture in a deep freezer for 8 hours. Blend in a mixer again. Place the ice cream mixture in an ice cream machine and churn for half an hour till the ice cream is well formed. If you do not have an ice cream machine put the ice cream in a container keep in the deep freezer for 8 hours.

To serve

Place the ice cream in an airtight container and keep in the deep freezer. Remove from the deep freezer and use when needed.

(Inputs by Renu Dalal, daughter of the late legendary chef, Indian food writer and cookbook author Tarla Dalal)