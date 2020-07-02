Mayonnaise is one ingredient that is added to make most food items taste better, and you can easily make it at home without too much work. This Homemade Mayonnaise recipe by Cooktube is one of the easiest and will take you just 5 minutes to make. Also Read - Instant Rocky Road Recipe: Just Follow The Steps For a Fast to Make, Good to Eat Dessert

Check out the video below for a step by step instruction on how to make it.

Recipe:

Yield: 1 Bowl

Serves: 5-6

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 0

Total time: 5 mins

What All You Need:

1 Cup Vegetable Oil

1 Egg

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 Tsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Vinegar

2 Tsp Mustard Sauce

How to Make:

Step 1

In a hand blender jar add egg, salt, pepper, sugar, vinegar, mustard and oil.

Step 2

Place the hand blender right at the bottom on top of the egg yolk and start blending on high. Move the blender up and down a few times and blend for 2 minutes.

Step 3

Once the mayo is ready, transfer to a serving bowl and serve with your favourite snack.