In India, butter chicken is a dish that is a favourite among many, but there are plenty of other ways in which the two are combined. For example, this Honey Butter Chicken recipe by Cooktube which is a Korean style deep fried chicken recipe that includes honey and butter sauce seasoned with soy, garlic and chillies.

You could also watch the video below for step by step instruction on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 35 mins

Total 45 mins

What All You Need:

1 Whole Chicken with Skin, cut in pieces

¼ Cup Cornflour

¼ Cup Flour

½ Tsp Baking Soda

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 Eggs

4 Tbsp Butter

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

2 Tsp Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Sugar

1 ½ Tbsp Honey

2 Dry Red Chillies, chopped

2 Tsp Vinegar

Green Onion, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a large bowl, add chicken pieces, salt, pepper, cornflour, flour, baking soda and egg. Mix until combined well.

Step 2

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, put the chicken pieces in and fry for approximately 12 minutes, until golden brown.

Step 3

After 12 minutes, take the chicken pieces out of the oil for a couple of seconds and then put them back in the hot oil.

Step 4

Fry for 10 more minutes until crunchy and golden brown. Remove from oil and keep aside.

Step 5

In a large pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and red chillies and saute for a minute. Add soy sauce, sugar and honey. Mix well.

Step 6

Add vinegar and bring it to a boil. Continue to cook for 5-6 minutes until the mix has become syrupy. Make sure to stir in between.

Step 7

Add the fried chicken to the honey-butter mix and stir to coat well.

Step 8

Once cooked, transfer to a serving platter, garnish with green onion and serve hot.