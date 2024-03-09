Grind the whole beans to a medium to coarse consistency in a coffee grinder.

2. Measure the ingredients

1/4 cup of coffee grinds to 1 cup of room-temperature water should be the ratio.

3. Steep the coffee

Pour the water and coffee grinds into a large measuring cup or pitcher. Stir to combine. Place a lid on it and let the coffee sit at room temperature for 12 hours or overnight, stirring from time to time.

4. Filter the coffee

Use a coffee filter to strain the coffee. Discard the grinds and the filter.

5. Serve the chilled coffee

You can dilute the coffee up to 50% with water if you’d like. Pour over ice and add simple syrup and cream to your taste.