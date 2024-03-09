By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
How to Make Cold Brew Coffee
If you crave good iced coffee in the summer but hate the way it ends up tasting watery or overly bitter, then there’s one solution: cold-brew coffee.
Making cold-brew coffee is no big secret, nor does it require the ninja skills of a trained barista to master. You don’t even need special equipment—just a large container for the coffee and a strainer.
Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide to Making Cold Brew at Home
1. Grind the beans
Grind the whole beans to a medium to coarse consistency in a coffee grinder.
2. Measure the ingredients
1/4 cup of coffee grinds to 1 cup of room-temperature water should be the ratio.
3. Steep the coffee
Pour the water and coffee grinds into a large measuring cup or pitcher. Stir to combine. Place a lid on it and let the coffee sit at room temperature for 12 hours or overnight, stirring from time to time.
4. Filter the coffee
Use a coffee filter to strain the coffee. Discard the grinds and the filter.
5. Serve the chilled coffee
You can dilute the coffee up to 50% with water if you’d like. Pour over ice and add simple syrup and cream to your taste.
