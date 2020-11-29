Medhu Vadai is one of the most popular South Indian breakfast dishes. Medhu Vadai is made by grinding Urad Dal into a smooth paste-like texture. Then shallots, ginger, chillis, peppercorns are added to the batter and then the mixture is deep-fried in oil in the shape of a donut. Medhu Vadai is best to eat along with coconut Chutney and Sambar. Medu Vadai is also soaked in curd or rasam or sambar and consumed. Watch the recipe for the best Medhu Vadai here. Also Read - Chicken Mayo Sandwich Recipe: Follow These Simple Steps to Make Scrumptious Mayonnaise Chicken Sandwich

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients

Urad Dal – 1 Cup

Shallots – 15 nos

Green Chilli – 2 nos

Ginger – 1 inch

Black Peppercorns – ½ tsp

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Salt – 1 tsp

Cold Water – 3 tbsp

How to Make Medhu Vadai

1. Wash and Soak the Urad Dal for 4 hours

2. In a mixer grinder, grind the green chilli and ginger.

3. Add soaked Urad Dal to the same mixer grinder jar.

4. Grind the Urad dal with very little cold water until the batter is fluffy and soft but not too watery.

5. Add finely chopped Shallots, crushed black peppercorns, Chopped curry leaves, asafoetida and salt to the batter.

6. Heat oil in a deep frying pan.

7. Wet your hands with water, make small balls of the batter.

8. Use the thumb finger and make a hole in the middle. Drop the Vadai into the oil carefully.

9. Deep fry until the Vadai is crispy and golden brown. Repeat the process until the batter is over.