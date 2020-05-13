Arroz con lima or Mexican lemon rice is a flavourful dish that tastes delicious. It is a perfect summer dish as lemon is known to detoxify the body and maintain its pH balance. It is also good for your digestive system. Mexican lemon rice is prepared using rice, lemon juice, and garlic. Yes, that’s all you need to make this healthy and tasty dish. Typically eaten with vegetables and meats, Mexican lemon rice is served in the main course. Also Read - Watch: How to Make Cloud Eggs? This Easy And Quick Recipe Will Make You Feel Like a Wonder Chef

Here we share the step by step method to prepare this Mexican dish. You can also watch this video to get a clear idea.

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 35 mins

Ingredients: (Serves: 4)

Water: 2 cups

Lemon rind, grated: 1½ tablespoons

Long grain rice: 1 cup

Lemon juice: ¼ cup

Garlic cloves: 2

Salt to taste

Cilantro, chopped: 2 tablespoons

Step 1

Take a saucepan and put water, lemon juice, garlic, salt and lemon rind in it. Let them boil together.

Step 2

Once the mixture starts to boil add rice in it. Cover it and cook for around 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 3

Once cooked, turn off the heat and discard garlic cloves. Now, add chopped cilantro in it and toss well.

Step 4

Transfer the cooked rice into a serving bowl and serve hot with vegetables or meat of your choice.

Note: You can use chicken or vegetable broth in place of water. Also, lime juice can be used instead of lemon juice.