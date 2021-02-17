Milagu Kashayam is a healthy and immunity-boosting drink. Milagu Kashayam or Pepper Kashayam is easy to make and can be prepared in 25 minutes. Pepper Kashayam helps in preventing Fever, Cold, Cough, Throat Infection and also boosts our immunity. Pepper Kashayam is made using Black Peppercorn, Tulsi, Palm Sugar and Water. First, the Black Peppercorns are dry-roasted and then broke down into small powder using a Mortar and Pestle. Also Read - Learn How to Make Nilavembu Kashayam, an Immunity Boosting Drink- WATCH!

Recipe:

Ready Time: 20 mins Also Read - Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Adai Dosa, Learn The Recipe of Lentil Dosa

Serving: 2

Preparation: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

Black Peppercorn – ¼ cup

Tulsi (Basil) – 10 nos

Palm Sugar – 2 tbsp

Water – 2 cups

How to make Milagu Kashayam:

1. Add the black peppercorns in a pan and dry roast it till it sputters.

2. Using a mortar and pestle broke the roasted the black peppercorns into small pieces.

3. In a saucepan, add 2 cups of water.

4. Add the broken black peppercorns, tulsi, Palm sugar and mix well.

5. Simmer for 15 mins on medium flame.

6. Strain the kashayam using a strainer.

7. Kashayam is ready and it is useful in treating indigestion, cough and common cold.