Peanut Chaat is a tasty and easy chaat recipe to make. Peanut Chaat is made by using Roasted Peanuts and spices like Red Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper Powder. You can also use unroasted peanuts and roast it by yourself. Peanut Chaat is nutritious and healthy. Peanut Chaat is simple to make, and it can be prepared in less than 20 minutes. Garnish the Peanut Chaat with lemon juice and chaat masala.
Watch the recipe for Peanut Chaat here:
Recipe: Also Read - Bread ka Halwa: Learn How to Make the Best Bread Halwa in 25 Minutes
Ready Time: 20 mins
Serving: 4
Preparation Time: 15 mins
Cooking Time: 5 mins
Ingredients:
Roasted Peanuts – 2 Cups
Oil – 1 tsp
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp
Turmeric Powder – A pinch
Asafoetida/Hing Powder – A pinch
Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Tomato (finely chopped) – ½ Cup
Onion (finely chopped) – ½ Cup
Coriander Leaves (finely chopped) – 2 tbsp
Lemon Juice – 1 tbsp
Chaat Masala – 1 tsp
How to make the best Peanut Chaat:
1. Heat up the oil on low heat and add the chilli powder, turmeric powder, Hing powder, pepper powder. Add the curry leaves and saute for 30 seconds on low heat. Add the peanuts to this mixture and cook for 1 minute.
2. This is the masala peanuts for the dish. Transfer it into a bowl.
3. To this bowl, add the chopped onions, chopped tomatoes and chopped coriander leaves. Add the lemon juice and chaat masala. Mix well. Adjust salt to taste.
Cooking Tips:
1. You can use whole unroasted Peanuts and roast them yourself. Saute on medium-low heat until they get a darker colour. Remove the skin and use it for this recipe.