Indulge in These Mouth-Watering Almond Recipes This Raksha Bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Festivals call for feasting. Indulge your entire family with these delicious dessert recipes as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them. Surprise your sibling with these lip-smacking almond recipes by Chef Manish Mehrotra.

Almond and White Chocolate Gujiya

Serves: 10

Ingredients

For Dough

All- purpose flour- 2 Cups

Clarified butter (ghee)- ¼ Cup

Water -½ cup

For Filling

White chocolate-1 cup

Desiccated coconut- ¼ cup

Green cardamom powder a pinch

Almond- ½ cup

Jaggery -1 tbsp

Method:

Rub the flour and ghee together and bind them together with water to form a soft dough. Rest it for ½ hour. In a bowl, mix the chocolate flakes, coconut, almonds together and add jaggery. Make small balls of the dough and roll it out into ½ cm thick rotis. Place filling in the center, do not overstuff it as it will result in bursting of gujiya while frying. Apply water on the edges and seal the ends, the shape will resemble half-moon. Use cutter to make a design around the edges or pinch and twist the edges. Heat oil/ ghee in a deep pan; fry the gujiyas till golden brown.

Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake

Serves: 3 – 4 person

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted 1/2 cup

Jaggery powder 1/2 cup cinnamon

Ground 1 ½ tsp

Nutmeg, ground 1/4 tsp

Almonds, sliced 1/2 cup

Sugar 3/4 cup

Eggs, large 3 no

Orange zest 2 tsp

Banana, ripped & mashed 1 1/4 cups

All-purpose flour 3 cups

Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp

Baking soda 1 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Buttermilk 2/3 cup

Method:

Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan; brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix together the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside. In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana. Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to banana mixture along with the buttermilk; stir until well blended. Pour half the batter into prepared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter. Bake in a 180° oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack about 5 minutes, then invert cake onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

Almond Halwa Tart

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

Unsalted butter 100 gm

Castor sugar 60 gm

Khoya 120 gms

Almonds 300 gms

Desi ghee 90 gm

Mascarpone cheese 50 gm

Method:

Cream unsalted butter and sugar together in the machine bowl of planetary mixer with paddle attachment, until thick and creamy. Alternatively, you can use a wooden spoon and a bowl to cream butter and sugar. Add the flour and mix well. This pastry is for the tart base, refrigerate in the fridge for about 4-5 hours or overnight. Grind the almonds to a slightly coarse powder. Heat desi ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add the almond powder and cook on slow heat. Cook till slightly brown, add the sugar and cook further 5-10 mins. Add the khoya and cook for 10-15 minutes. The almonds and khoya should bind together. Roll out the pastry in to a 9 inch round and line a 8 inch tart shell with the rolled pastry. Bake at 180 degree Celsius for about 15-20 mins till the pastry is fully cooked and golden in colour. Mix the almond halwa with mascarpone cheese and fill the tart with this mixture evenly. Garnish with slice toasted almonds and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (optional).

Almond and Rose Kheer

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

Full fat milk 2ltr

Gobindo bhog rice 120 gm

(or any other rice available)

(or any other rice available) Grain sugar 40 gm

Rose water 3-4 drops

Dried rose petals 10 gm

Almonds 100 gm

Almond Slivers 25 gms

Method