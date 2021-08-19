Indulge in These Mouth-Watering Almond Recipes This Raksha Bandhan 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Festivals call for feasting. Indulge your entire family with these delicious dessert recipes as you celebrate Raksha Bandhan with them. Surprise your sibling with these lip-smacking almond recipes by Chef Manish Mehrotra.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know
Almond and White Chocolate Gujiya
Almond and white chocolate gujiya
Serves: 10
Ingredients
For Dough
- All- purpose flour- 2 Cups
- Clarified butter (ghee)- ¼ Cup
- Water -½ cup
For Filling
- White chocolate-1 cup
- Desiccated coconut- ¼ cup
- Green cardamom powder a pinch
- Almond- ½ cup
- Jaggery -1 tbsp
Method:
- Rub the flour and ghee together and bind them together with water to form a soft dough. Rest it for ½ hour.
- In a bowl, mix the chocolate flakes, coconut, almonds together and add jaggery.
- Make small balls of the dough and roll it out into ½ cm thick rotis.
- Place filling in the center, do not overstuff it as it will result in bursting of gujiya while frying.
- Apply water on the edges and seal the ends, the shape will resemble half-moon. Use cutter to make a design around the edges or pinch and twist the edges.
- Heat oil/ ghee in a deep pan; fry the gujiyas till golden brown.
Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake
Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake
Serves: 3 – 4 person
Ingredients
- Butter, unsalted 1/2 cup
- Jaggery powder 1/2 cup cinnamon
- Ground 1 ½ tsp
- Nutmeg, ground 1/4 tsp
- Almonds, sliced 1/2 cup
- Sugar 3/4 cup
- Eggs, large 3 no
- Orange zest 2 tsp
- Banana, ripped & mashed 1 1/4 cups
- All-purpose flour 3 cups
- Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp
- Baking soda 1 tsp
- Salt 1/2 tsp
- Buttermilk 2/3 cup
Method:
- Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan; brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix together the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.
- Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to banana mixture along with the buttermilk; stir until well blended.
- Pour half the batter into prepared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter.
- Bake in a 180° oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack about 5 minutes, then invert cake onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.
Almond Halwa Tart
Almond Halwa Tart
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter 100 gm
- Castor sugar 60 gm
- Khoya 120 gms
- Almonds 300 gms
- Desi ghee 90 gm
- Mascarpone cheese 50 gm
Method:
- Cream unsalted butter and sugar together in the machine bowl of planetary mixer with paddle attachment, until thick and creamy. Alternatively, you can use a wooden spoon and a bowl to cream butter and sugar.
- Add the flour and mix well. This pastry is for the tart base, refrigerate in the fridge for about 4-5 hours or overnight.
- Grind the almonds to a slightly coarse powder.
- Heat desi ghee in a heavy bottom pan, add the almond powder and cook on slow heat.
- Cook till slightly brown, add the sugar and cook further 5-10 mins.
- Add the khoya and cook for 10-15 minutes. The almonds and khoya should bind together.
- Roll out the pastry in to a 9 inch round and line a 8 inch tart shell with the rolled pastry.
- Bake at 180 degree Celsius for about 15-20 mins till the pastry is fully cooked and golden in colour.
- Mix the almond halwa with mascarpone cheese and fill the tart with this mixture evenly.
- Garnish with slice toasted almonds and serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (optional).
Almond and Rose Kheer
Almond and rose kheer
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- Full fat milk 2ltr
- Gobindo bhog rice 120 gm
(or any other rice available)
- Grain sugar 40 gm
- Rose water 3-4 drops
- Dried rose petals 10 gm
- Almonds 100 gm
- Almond Slivers 25 gms
Method
- Soak the rice in water for about 20 mins.
- Heat milk in a heavy bottom pan, after a boil, reduce the heat and simmer till milk is reduced to half the original volume.
- Add the soaked rice, after draining the water and cook on low heat till rice is cooked well and the mix thickens.
- Add chopped almonds and cook for further 15 mins on low heat till the kheer is thick and creamy, add sugar.
- Set aside to cool. Once cool add rose water and mix. Refrigerate till serving
- Roast some almond slivers in an oven for 180 deg for 5 mins, until golden brown. Garnish with slivers and dried rose petals before serving.