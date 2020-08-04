This chutney is actually so easy to make that you can do it while your dosa is being cooked. This Instant Coconut Chutney recipe by Cooktube literally takes 5 minutes to prepare and tastes better than the one you get at street food stalls or your favourite South Indian restaurants. Do try this easy coconut chutney recipe and you will not be disappointed by both the taste and texture. Also Read - Gujiya Recipe: In The Mood For Sweets? Try Out This Delicious Deep-fried Indian Dessert

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 2 min

Ready Time: 7 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

½ Cup Desiccated Coconut

½ Cup Curd

Salt to taste

1 ½ Tbsp Vegetable Oil

¼ Tsp Urad Dal

¼ Tsp Chana Dal

¾ Tsp Mustard Seeds

2 Dry Red Chillies, halved

20 Curry Leaves

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, add desiccated coconut, curd and salt. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 2

In a saucepan, heat vegetable oil over medium heat and add urad dal, chana dal, mustard seeds, red chillies and curry leaves. Mix well until they start to splutter. Remove from heat and add the curry leaves mix to the coconut.

Step 3

Mix the chutney well, transfer to a serving bowl and serve as is or chilled with dosa, idli or vada.