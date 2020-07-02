If you are in the mood for something sweet and fast to make, you could try out this Instant Rocky Road recipe by Cooktube that takes only 10 mins to make. All you would need are chocolate, butter, almonds and marshmallow. Also Read - Gulab Jamun Ice Cream Cake Recipe: Follow The Easy Steps For a Chilly Summer Treat

You could also check out the video below for a step by step instruction of the process. Also Read - Ginger Chicken With Cashew Recipe: Check Out How You Can Make This Chinese Dish at Home

Recipe:

Yield: 8 Pieces

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 5 mins

Total time: 10 mins Also Read - Chocolate Mousse Recipe: Here's How You Can Make Chocolate Mousse at Home

What All You Need:

200g Chocolate, cut into pieces

¾ Cup Almonds

1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter, melted

½ Cup Marshmallows

How to Make:

Step 1

In a saucepan, add 2 inches of water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to low and place a heat proof bowl on top to make a double boiler.

Step 2

Add the chocolate pieces to the bowl and melt. Make sure not to burn the chocolate and keep stirring in between.

Step 3

Once the chocolate has melted, remove from heat, add butter and mix well. Add almonds and marshmallows and mix again.

Step 4

Line a baking tray with parchment or foil, spoon the rocky road mix onto the tray into bite sized portions and refrigerate for 3-4 hours.

Step 5

Once the rocky road is set, transfer to a serving platter and serve.