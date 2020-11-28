Jalebi is an Indian dessert that’s popular across the world. To make Jalebi, you need to soak Urad dal for 8 hours, and then mix and grind it with rice and water to form a batter. Then, the batter is poured into a piping bag to start making crispy Jalebi. Jalebi is best to have with Rabri. Watch the recipe for the best Jalebi here. Also Read - Egg Curry Recipe: Here is How You Can Make Egg Curry at Home Within 25 Minutes

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 45 min

Servings: 10

Ingredients

Jalebi Batter:

Urad Dal – 1 Cup

Rice – ¼ Cup

Orange Food Colour – ½ tsp mixed with 1 tbsp of water

Water – ½ Cup

Oil – To deep fry

Sugar Syrup:

Sugar – 2 cups

Water – 2 Cups

Lemon Slice – 2 nos

How to Make Jalebi

1. Wash and soak the urad dal for 8 hours.

2. Wash and soak the rice for 1 hour.

3. In a blender, grind the urad dal, rice adding some orange food colour and water into a smooth batter.

4. In a pan heat sugar and water with 2 small lime slices to prepare the sugar syrup. Boil until the sugar syrup reaches single thread consistency. Remove the lemon pieces

once the syrup starts to thicken.

5. In a deep frying pan, add oil and heat it.

6. Transfer the batter into a piping bag and cut the edge of the piping bag.

7. Pipe the jalebi batter in the oil in small circles and fry until the jalebi turns crispy.

8. Transfer it immediately to the warm sugar syrup. Dip in the syrup for 3-4 minutes, remove it and serve.