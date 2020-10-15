Jeera Rice or Zeera Rice is a popular Indian variety rice recipe. It is quite popular in North India. The key ingredients are Basmati rice, cumin seeds, and Ghee. Cumin has a lot of medicinal value and it helps relieving digestive problems. You can make Jeera rice in a single pot and it can be cooked in 30 minutes. Jeera rice is generally served with Raita and it also goes with all Indian curries. Watch the video below to know the detailed recipe of Jeera rice. Also Read - Homemade Peanut Butter Recipe: Watch Out The Video to Make Tasty Peanut Butter at Home



Recipe

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Basmati Rice – 1 cup

Water – 1 ½ cups

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 1 no

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 2 nos

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Green Chilli (Finely Chopped) – 2 nos

Salt – ¾ tsp

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Prepare Jeera Rice

1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 15 mins.

2. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, add bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cumin seeds, green chilli and saute well.

3. Add 1 ½ cups of water and salt.

4. Add the soaked basmati rice and mix well.

5. Pressure cook for a whistle. Let the pressure settle on its own and open the pressure cooker.

6. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve it hot.