Jeera Rice or Zeera Rice is a popular Indian variety rice recipe. It is quite popular in North India. The key ingredients are Basmati rice, cumin seeds, and Ghee. Cumin has a lot of medicinal value and it helps relieving digestive problems. You can make Jeera rice in a single pot and it can be cooked in 30 minutes. Jeera rice is generally served with Raita and it also goes with all Indian curries. Watch the video below to know the detailed recipe of Jeera rice. Also Read - Homemade Peanut Butter Recipe: Watch Out The Video to Make Tasty Peanut Butter at Home
Recipe Also Read - Gulab Jamun Recipe: Here's How to Prepare This Heavenly Dessert at Home
Preparation Time: 15 min
Cooking Time: 15 min
Ready Time: 30 min
Servings: 2 Also Read - Ghee Pongal Recipe: Try This Healthy South Indian Breakfast Recipe at Home
Ingredients
Basmati Rice – 1 cup
Water – 1 ½ cups
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Bay Leaf – 1 no
Cinnamon – 1 inch
Cloves – 2 nos
Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp
Green Chilli (Finely Chopped) – 2 nos
Salt – ¾ tsp
Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp
How to Prepare Jeera Rice
1. Wash and soak the basmati rice for 15 mins.
2. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, add bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cumin seeds, green chilli and saute well.
3. Add 1 ½ cups of water and salt.
4. Add the soaked basmati rice and mix well.
5. Pressure cook for a whistle. Let the pressure settle on its own and open the pressure cooker.
6. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve it hot.