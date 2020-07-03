In India, street food is mostly fried and contains a number of spices that will leave your taste buds tingling. People are fond of snacking on items like Kachori, but with the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on, there is no chance of them leaving the house. So Cooktube has come up with this Kachori recipe that is straight from the lanes of Old Delhi and which is easy to make at home. Also Read - Honey Butter Chicken Recipe: Fried Chicken Never Tasted Better! Here's How You Can Make it at Home

Recipe:

Serves: 7-8

Prep time: 40 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 1 hr 5 mins

What All You Need:

For The Dough:

2 Cups All Purpose Flour (Maida)

¼ Cup Melted Ghee (Clarified Butter)

½ Cup Water

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

For The Stuffing:

½ Cup Moong Dal

2 Teaspoons Chilli Powder

1 Teaspoon Coriander Powder

½ Teaspoon Heeng

½ Teaspoon Cumin Powder

2 Teaspoons Amchoor (Dried Mango Powder)

1 Teaspoon Garam Masala

⅛ Teaspoon Turmeric Powder

Salt to taste

1 Tablespoon Oil

1 Tablespoon Water

How to Make:

Step 1

In a pan, add moong dal and dry roast for 7-8 minutes on medium heat or until golden brown. Keep stirring in between.

Step 2

Once roasted, transfer to a bowl and let it cool for 10 minutes.

Step 3

After 10 minutes, grind the roasted moong dal into a course crumb like consistency and transfer back to the bowl.

Step 4

Next, add chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, heeng, amchoor, turmeric, cumin and salt to taste. Mix well and then add water and oil. Mix again with your hand to achieve a wet sand like consistency. Keep aside.

Step 5

In a large bowl, add flour and salt. Mix well and then add the melted ghee. Crumble the dough between your palms until a bread crumb like consistency is achieved. Add water and knead into a semi-soft dough. Cover and keep aside to rest for 20 minutes. Add more water if required.

Step 6

After 20 minutes, uncover the dough and transfer to a work surface. Roll the dough into a long log and divide into 8 equal parts.

Step 7

Next, make small golf sized balls with every dough piece and roll out every portion of the dough into discs with 2 ½’ diameter each.

Step 8

Now, take one disc and place 1 spoonful of the reserved moong dal filling in the center of the dough.

Step 9

Close on all sides to seal it tightly. Tear off the excess dough, if any, and make a smooth ball.

Step 10

Roll the filled ball into a flat circle and keep aside. Make sure that the filling doesn’t spill out. Repeat with all dough and filling.

Step 11

Once all the kachoris have been shaped, heat oil on medium heat in a deep pan or wok to deep fry the kachoris.

Step 12

Once hot, put in the kachoris and cook for 6-7 minutes, until golden brown and drain on a paper towel. Repeat with all kachoris.

Step 13

Once cooked, transfer to a serving plate and serve with imli chutney.