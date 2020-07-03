Paneer is a favourite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, and in a curry form this Indian delicacy is usually eaten with naan or tandoori roti. Cooktube brings to you this Kadai Paneer recipe that has been inspired by the dhaba walas and it tastes absolutely divine when served hot. Also Read - Kachori Recipe: Miss Eating Out? Here's an Indian Street Snack You Can Make at Home

For a step by step view on how to prepare and make it, check out the video below. Also Read - Honey Butter Chicken Recipe: Fried Chicken Never Tasted Better! Here's How You Can Make it at Home

Recipe:

Serves: 3

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 35 mins

Total time: 50 mins Also Read - Instant Rocky Road Recipe: Just Follow The Steps For a Fast to Make, Good to Eat Dessert

What All You Need:

1 Onion, quartered

2 Tomatoes, cut roughly

2 Green Chillies, halved

10-12 Cashewnuts

2 ½ Tbsp Oil

¾ Tsp Cumin Seeds

1 Tsp Coriander Seeds

2 Dry Red Chillies, torn

1 Onion, chopped

1 ½ Tbsp Ginger-Garlic Paste

3 Tomatoes, chopped

1 Capsicum, cut into cubes

Salt to taste

1 ½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

¼ Tsp Turmeric

¾ Tsp Garam Masala

½ Tsp Cumin Powder

1 ½ Tsp Coriander Powder

1 ½ Tbsp Kasturi Methi

1 ½ Tbsp Butter

Water as required

300g Paneer, cubed

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

Blend together quartered onion, roughly cut tomatoes, green chillies and cashewnuts in a blender to form a puree. Keep aside.

Step 2

In a non-stick pan, heat oil over medium heat and add cumin seeds, coriander seeds and dry red chillies. Saute for a minute until fragrant and add chopped onions. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until slightly brown and add ginger-garlic paste.

Step 3

Sauté for a minute until the raw smell goes away. Add chopped tomatoes and cook for 7-8 until the oil has separated while stirring in between to avoid burning.

Step 4

After 7-8 minutes, add capsicum and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add tomato puree from step 1, give it a nice stir and cook for a further 7-8 minutes until oil has separated.

Step 5

Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder and kasturi methi. Mix well and add butter. Mix again, add a little water and give it a nice stir.

Step 6

Add paneer pieces, mix gently, cover and cook for 7-8 minutes.

Step 7

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or laccha parantha.