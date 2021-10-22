One of the most popular festivals in India, Karwa Chauth, is celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm across North India. Mostly observed by the Hindu married women, this year, the festival will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, married women from different parts of the country observe nirjala vrat that requires women to observe fast throughout the day and they are not allowed to eat or drink anything including water. This fast is observed for the whole day for their partner’s long and healthy life. Karwa Chauth is touted as one of the most difficult fasts to keep.Also Read - Wondering Where Are Indians Travelling to This Festive Season? Here’s The List of Places

Simrun Chopra, a certified Deep Health Coach and the Founder of Nourish with Sim uses evidence-based methods to help in achieving a health goals. She shares interesting recipes to engage this Karwa Chauth. Check out the recipes here:

Chana Dal Barfi

Ingredients Also Read - Binge on These Healthy Alternatives This Festive Season

1 tbsp chana Dal

100ml milk

½ tsp oil

2 almonds

1 tsp sugar

pinch of cardamom powder

Method

Soak chana dal for 4-5 hours and drain the water. In a pan add soaked chana dal, milk and cook both the ingredients. Once the milk is soaked add 50ml water and cook till the water is completely absorbed. Turn of the flame and allow the chana dal to cool down. Transfer chana dal to a blending jar and make a coarse paste. Heat 2 tbsp water in a pan and then add sugar and make thick sugar syrup. To this add the chana dal, pinch of cardamom powder and mix well. Grease oil in a plate and transfer cooked chana dal to it and allow it to set for 1 hour. Then cut them into pieces and garnish with almonds and serve.

Jaggery Vermicelli

Ingredients

1-1 1/2 tbsp of ghee

200gms of raw vermicelli (not roasted)

3 cups of water

1 cup of jaggery

1/2 tsp of cardamom powder

6-8 almonds roasted cut into thin bits

Method

Measure the water and add to a deep bottomed pan and bring to a boil Once the water starts boiling, add in the jaggery and cook on low flame till it melts completely Remove and keep aside In a kadhai add the ghee and warm it on low flame Add in the vermicelli in the kadhai and stir continuously to roast it to a lovely brown colour. Add the jaggery liquid in small batches stirring continuously to ensure it mixes well. Once the liquid jaggery starts bubbling, lower the flame, cover and cook stirring occasionally. Once the liquid is incorporated, taste for sweetness and add more if required. Once all the liquid has been absorbed add in the cardamom powder and 3/4 of the sliced almonds Mix well to incorporate the cardamon powder Garnish with remaining almonds and serve hot

Shinghara ka Halwa/Barfi

Ingredients

2 tbsp shingara flour

2 tbsp jaggery

1 tsp ghee

2 almonds

Method