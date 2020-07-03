Along with being healthy, Greek food is about simple classic cooking with fresh flavours. Keftedakia or Greek Fried Meatballs is a popular dish from Greece, which is filled with flavour. This recipe by Cooktube allows you to create it at home and to serve it piping hot with a Greek dipping sauce. Also Read - Kadai Paneer Recipe: Follow These Easy Steps on How to Make This Dhaba Style Dish at Home

The video below will give you a step by step view of the preparation and making of this delicious dish.

Recipe:

Serves: 6

Prep time: 1 hr 20 mins

Cook time: 25 mins

Total time: 1 hr 45 mins

What All You Need:

400g Ground Red Meat (Lamb / Beef)

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

2 Bread Slices

1 Teaspoon Dried Oregano

¾ Onion, finely chopped

1 Whole Egg

⅓ Cup Mint Leaves, finely chopped

2½ Teaspoon Olive Oil + for shallow frying

Salt & Pepper to taste

How to Make:

Step 1

Soak bread slices in cold water in a bowl. Once the bread has soaked enough water, squeeze and drain out the water by pressing between the hands. Mash the squeezed bread and keep aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine ground meat, onion, garlic, egg, soaked bread, mint, oregano, oil, salt and pepper. Mix well to form a dough like ball.

Step 3

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and keep in the refrigerator to chill for an hour.

Step 4

Take the bowl out of the refrigerator and let it rest at room temperature for 5-10 minutes.

Step 5

Drain any excess water that is released from the meat.

Step 6

Next, heat oil over medium-low heat in a pan for shallow frying.

Step 7

In the meantime, make 16 small balls out of the minced meat mixture. Apply water repeatedly to the hands to avoid the meat mix getting stuck to your hand.

Step 8

Now, add meatballs to the heated oil and let them cook in batches till golden brown. Keep turning to allow even colouring.

Step 9

Once cooked, drain on a paper towel, transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with Greek yoghurt dip.