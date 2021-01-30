Sambar is one of the most common and staple vegetarian curries in Indian Cuisine. In this recipe, we will see how to cook Kerala Sambar. Kerala Sambar is made with Toor dal, Tamarind Extract, Masala Paste, and a lot of Veggies that include Tomato, Pumpkin, Brinjal, Drumstick, and grated coconut. Kerala Sambar is best to serve along with steamed rice. There are other famous varieties of Sambar like Onion Sambar, Arachu Vitta Sambar Also Read - Mutton Tawa Fry Recipe: Try This Sumptuous Tawa Mutton Roast This Weekend at Home- WATCH

Watch the recipe for the best Kerala Sambar here:

Cooking Time: 55 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Serving: 4

Preparation Time: 15 min

Ingredients:

Toor Dal – ½ Cup

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Water – 2 Cups

Tamarind Extract:

Tamarind – ½ lemon size

Water – 1 Cup

For Masala Paste:

Coconut Oil – 2 tsp

Fenugreek Seeds – ¼ tsp

Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp

Dried Red Chilli – 6 nos

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Asafoetida – ½ tsp

Grated Coconut – ¼ Cup

Water – ½ Cup

Other Ingredients:

Coconut Oil – 2 tbsp

Mustard Seeds – ½ tsp

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Shallots – 20 nos / ½ Cup

Tomato (chopped) – 1 no

Drumstick (chopped) – 2 nos

White Pumpkin (chopped) – ½ Cup

Brinjal (chopped) – ½ Cup

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Salt – 1 ¼ tsp

Water – 4 Cups

How to Make Kerala Sambhar:

1. Soak the tamarind in 1 Cup of water for 20 mins.

2. Wash and drain the toor dal.

3. In a pressure cooker, add the washed toor dal, turmeric powder, water and pressure cook for 7 whistles.

4. Heat 2 tsp of coconut oil in a pan, add the fenugreek seeds and saute until aromatic.

5. Add the coriander seeds, dried red chilli, curry leaves and saute for 2 mins.

6. Add asafoetida, grated coconut and saute for a minute.

7. Once cool, add the sauted mixture to a mixer grinder along with ½ Cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.

8. Extract the tamarind juice from the soaked tamarind.

9. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a Kadai, add the mustard seeds and let it splutter.

10. Add the shallots, curry leaves and saute till it gets translucent.

11. Add the tomato and saute till the tomatoes are soft.

12. Add the drumstick, white pumpkin, brinjal, turmeric powder, salt, 4 Cups of water, mix well, cover and cook for 20 mins.

13. Add the cooked toor dal, ground masala paste, extracted tamarind juice and simmer for 5 mins.

14. Remove from the heat and serve hot with steamed rice.