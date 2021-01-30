Sambar is one of the most common and staple vegetarian curries in Indian Cuisine. In this recipe, we will see how to cook Kerala Sambar. Kerala Sambar is made with Toor dal, Tamarind Extract, Masala Paste, and a lot of Veggies that include Tomato, Pumpkin, Brinjal, Drumstick, and grated coconut. Kerala Sambar is best to serve along with steamed rice. There are other famous varieties of Sambar like Onion Sambar, Arachu Vitta Sambar Also Read - Mutton Tawa Fry Recipe: Try This Sumptuous Tawa Mutton Roast This Weekend at Home- WATCH
Cooking Time: 55 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Serving: 4
Preparation Time: 15 min
Ingredients:
Toor Dal – ½ Cup
Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
Water – 2 Cups
Tamarind Extract:
Tamarind – ½ lemon size
Water – 1 Cup
For Masala Paste:
Coconut Oil – 2 tsp
Fenugreek Seeds – ¼ tsp
Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp
Dried Red Chilli – 6 nos
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Asafoetida – ½ tsp
Grated Coconut – ¼ Cup
Water – ½ Cup
Other Ingredients:
Coconut Oil – 2 tbsp
Mustard Seeds – ½ tsp
Curry Leaves – 10 nos
Shallots – 20 nos / ½ Cup
Tomato (chopped) – 1 no
Drumstick (chopped) – 2 nos
White Pumpkin (chopped) – ½ Cup
Brinjal (chopped) – ½ Cup
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Salt – 1 ¼ tsp
Water – 4 Cups
How to Make Kerala Sambhar:
1. Soak the tamarind in 1 Cup of water for 20 mins.
2. Wash and drain the toor dal.
3. In a pressure cooker, add the washed toor dal, turmeric powder, water and pressure cook for 7 whistles.
4. Heat 2 tsp of coconut oil in a pan, add the fenugreek seeds and saute until aromatic.
5. Add the coriander seeds, dried red chilli, curry leaves and saute for 2 mins.
6. Add asafoetida, grated coconut and saute for a minute.
7. Once cool, add the sauted mixture to a mixer grinder along with ½ Cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.
8. Extract the tamarind juice from the soaked tamarind.
9. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a Kadai, add the mustard seeds and let it splutter.
10. Add the shallots, curry leaves and saute till it gets translucent.
11. Add the tomato and saute till the tomatoes are soft.
12. Add the drumstick, white pumpkin, brinjal, turmeric powder, salt, 4 Cups of water, mix well, cover and cook for 20 mins.
13. Add the cooked toor dal, ground masala paste, extracted tamarind juice and simmer for 5 mins.
14. Remove from the heat and serve hot with steamed rice.