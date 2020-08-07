Keto Cauliflower Rice is a keto diet recipe made with grated cauliflower which acts as rice in the dish. This Keto Cauliflower Rice recipe by Cooktube was created taking into account the zero carbohydrates that should go into the body when following a Keto diet. This recipe gives you the double benefit of taste and getting you into that metabolic state. It is a very easy recipe to try and takes approximately 20 minutes to cook from start to finish. Also Read - Fried Chicken Pizza Recipe: Follow The Steps to Create This Delicious Chizza at Home

Do watch the video below for more on how to prepare and cook it.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 10min

Ready Time: 20min

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 Whole Cauliflower

2 Tsp Oil

⅓ Cup Frozen Corns

1 Carrot, peeled & diced

Salt to taste

½ Tsp Red Chilli Powder

Coriander, for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

Grate the cauliflower in a plate and keep aside.

Step 2

In a deep pan, heat oil over medium heat and add the frozen corn and carrot. Saute for 2-3 minutes and add the grated cauliflower along with salt and red chilli powder.

Step 3

Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 4

Once cooked, remove from heat, transfer the cauliflower rice to a serving plate, garnish with coriander and serve hot.