When the weather gets too hot and you are craving for something cool to drink, why don't you try out this Kiwi Mint Lassi recipe by Cooktube. A sweet and salty concoction that is easy to make and which will help you rehydrate.

You could also watch the video below for a step by step instruction on how to make it at home.

Recipe:

Serves:2

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time:0

Total time: 5 mins

What All You Need:

2 Kiwi, peeled & chopped + for garnish

300g Curd

10 Mint Leaves

1 Teaspoon Black Salt

½ Teaspoon Cumin Powder

½ Teaspoon Pepper Powder

6-7 Ice Cubes

How to Make:

Step 1

In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.

Step 2

Once blended, transfer to a serving glass, garnish with kiwi slices and serve chilled.