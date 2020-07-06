When the weather gets too hot and you are craving for something cool to drink, why don’t you try out this Kiwi Mint Lassi recipe by Cooktube. A sweet and salty concoction that is easy to make and which will help you rehydrate. Also Read - Keftedakia – Greek Fried Meatballs Recipe: Meat Lovers, Here's a Dish You Can Easily Make at Home
You could also watch the video below for a step by step instruction on how to make it at home.
Recipe:
Serves:2
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time:0
Total time: 5 mins
What All You Need:
2 Kiwi, peeled & chopped + for garnish
300g Curd
10 Mint Leaves
1 Teaspoon Black Salt
½ Teaspoon Cumin Powder
½ Teaspoon Pepper Powder
6-7 Ice Cubes
How to Make:
Step 1
In a blender, add all the ingredients and blend until smooth.
Step 2
Once blended, transfer to a serving glass, garnish with kiwi slices and serve chilled.