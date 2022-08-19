Festivals and food go hand-in-hand in India. And rightly so, India is after all a land of foodies, for the foodies, and by the foodies. India has such amazing diversity in flavours and dishes. Festivals give us a reason to go all out and explore delicacies. Today, India is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, and this Hindu festival is all about mithais, makhan-misri and more. If you want to impress your guests with the easy and simple recipe at home, then we have collated recipe for a peda, which is one of the most loved sweet dishes on Janmashtami.Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: Govinda Girls Make Massive Pyramid For Dahi Handi Competition in Mumbai. Watch Video

India celebrates Janmashtami in a variety of ways. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The celebrations are incomplete without Dahi handi, or makhan, which is hung at a height. In India, people gather and compete against each other to break this earthen pot. Also Read - Govinda Ala Re! From ₹55 Lakh to Ticket to Spain: Dahi Handi Prize Pyramid Touches New High This Year

This Milk Peda recipe is from Hebbar’s Kitchen, which is super easy and can be made with just three ingredients. All you need is milk, and sugar, and to design the peda you need, a flower stamp or you can use your thumb or a fork and gently press on the surface to make a small dent. You can garnish it with dried rose petals, and strands of kesar. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Date: When is Krishna Janmashtami? Is it on August 18 or 19? Know Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details Inside

Watch the video here:

Will you try this recipe at home?