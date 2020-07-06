It is the season for fasting and while most can go without food, some might require a bit of sustenance to see it through. This Kuttu Ka Cheela recipe brought to you by Cooktube is easy to make and will provide you with all the nutrition required after a fast. Also Read - Kiwi Mint Lassi Recipe: For a Cool Summer Drink That is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps Given

Also check the video below for a step by step view of how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Serves:3

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 30 mins

What All You Need:

75g Kuttu Atta

75g Singhara Atta

½ Bottle Gourd, grated (Ghiya)

1 Medium Potato, boiled & grated

1 Teaspoon Red Chilli Powder

Rock Salt to taste

200ml Water

3 Teaspoons Ghee

Yoghurt, to serve

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, combine kuttu, singhara, bottle gourd, potato, chilli powder, salt and water. Mix well to form a thick batter and keep aside to rest for 5 minutes.

Step 2

After 5 minutes, heat a little ghee in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Ladle the batter in the pan and spread it out in a pancake like round shape. Cook the cheela for 1-2 minutes on each side and keep aside.

Step 3

Repeat with remaining batter and ghee.

Step 4

Once cooked, transfer to a serving plate and serve hot with yoghurt.