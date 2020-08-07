Laccha Paratha is a crispy and flaky flat bread made out of atta, maida, salt, oil and water. This Laccha Paratha recipe by Cooktube is easy to make and is a pure vegetarian food. The laccha parathas are a great way to enjoy your food as they are so crispy that your favourite dal will taste even better. Laccha Paratha is an Indian bread which is traditionally made in a tandoor but you can follow this easy roti recipe and make it at home on your tawa. Also Read - Keto Cauliflower Rice Recipe: Try Out This Dish That Comes With a Twist

Watch the video below for more on how to prepare and make it.

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 15min

Cook Time: 20min

Ready Time: 35min

Servings: 3-4

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cup Wheat Flour (Atta) + to dust

½ Cup Refined Flour (Maida)

Salt to taste

2 Tbsp Oil + to cook

Water as required

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, mix together atta, maida and salt. Add oil and crumble using your hands. Add water as required and knead into a soft dough.

Step 2

Dust a little flour on a working surface and place a ball sized piece of dough on the dusted surface. Roll the dough ball into a thin flat disc, apply oil over the rolled dough and make pleats for the laccha paratha.

Step 3

Now roll the pleated dough tightly, rub a little oil over the top and roll into a roti like shape.

Step 4

Place the laccha paratha on a preheated tawa or flat pan and cook for 1-2 minutes. Flip the paratha, drizzle oil over the top and flip again. Drizzle more oil, flip and cook for 2-3 minutes until golden brown, crispy and flaky.

Step 5

Once cooked, remove from heat and keep aside. Repeat with remaining dough.

Step 6

Transfer the cooked laccha parathas to a serving plate and serve hot with your favourite dal and sabzi.