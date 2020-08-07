Laccha Paratha is a crispy and flaky flat bread made out of atta, maida, salt, oil and water. This Laccha Paratha recipe by Cooktube is easy to make and is a pure vegetarian food. The laccha parathas are a great way to enjoy your food as they are so crispy that your favourite dal will taste even better. Laccha Paratha is an Indian bread which is traditionally made in a tandoor but you can follow this easy roti recipe and make it at home on your tawa. Also Read - Keto Cauliflower Rice Recipe: Try Out This Dish That Comes With a Twist
Recipe:
Preparation Time: 15min
Cook Time: 20min
Ready Time: 35min
Servings: 3-4
Ingredients:
1 ½ Cup Wheat Flour (Atta) + to dust
½ Cup Refined Flour (Maida)
Salt to taste
2 Tbsp Oil + to cook
Water as required
How to Make:
Step 1
In a bowl, mix together atta, maida and salt. Add oil and crumble using your hands. Add water as required and knead into a soft dough.
Step 2
Dust a little flour on a working surface and place a ball sized piece of dough on the dusted surface. Roll the dough ball into a thin flat disc, apply oil over the rolled dough and make pleats for the laccha paratha.
Step 3
Now roll the pleated dough tightly, rub a little oil over the top and roll into a roti like shape.
Step 4
Place the laccha paratha on a preheated tawa or flat pan and cook for 1-2 minutes. Flip the paratha, drizzle oil over the top and flip again. Drizzle more oil, flip and cook for 2-3 minutes until golden brown, crispy and flaky.
Step 5
Once cooked, remove from heat and keep aside. Repeat with remaining dough.
Step 6
Transfer the cooked laccha parathas to a serving plate and serve hot with your favourite dal and sabzi.