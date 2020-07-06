Many cultures around the world have different ways of cooking lamb. Cooktube brings to you this Lamb Bulgogi recipe that is cooked in a Korean style using sliced pieces of the meat. This dish is best served with steamed rice. Also Read - Kuttu Ka Cheela Recipe: On a Fast? Then This Healthy Dish Will Definitely Boost Your Energy

The video below will give you a step by step view on how to prepare and make the dish at home.

Recipe:

Serves – 4

prep time: 1 hr 20 mins

cook time: 20 mins

total time: 1 hr 40 mins

What All You Need:

450 Grams Boneless Lamb, sliced thinly

5 Tablespoons Soy Sauce

2 ½ Tablespoons White Sugar

¼ Cup Green Onion, chopped

2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons Sesame Seeds

2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil

½ Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

How to Make:

Step 1

In a bowl, combine sugar, soy sauce, garlic, green onion, sesame oil, ground black pepper and sesame seeds. Mix well.

Step 2

Add lamb slices to the marinade, stir well to coat evenly and refrigerate covered for 1 hour.

Step 3

Preheat a grill on high and oil the grates lightly.

Step 4

Grill the lamb on the hot grill until charred slightly and cooked through, for 2 minutes each side.

Step 5

Remove on a serving dish and serve hot with rice.

Note: In absence of soy sauce you can use hoisin sauce. Beef can be used in place of lamb.