Many cultures around the world have different ways of cooking lamb. Cooktube brings to you this Lamb Bulgogi recipe that is cooked in a Korean style using sliced pieces of the meat. This dish is best served with steamed rice. Also Read - Kuttu Ka Cheela Recipe: On a Fast? Then This Healthy Dish Will Definitely Boost Your Energy
The video below will give you a step by step view on how to prepare and make the dish at home. Also Read - Kiwi Mint Lassi Recipe: For a Cool Summer Drink That is Easy to Make, Just Follow The Steps Given
Recipe:
Serves – 4
prep time: 1 hr 20 mins
cook time: 20 mins
total time: 1 hr 40 mins Also Read - Keftedakia – Greek Fried Meatballs Recipe: Meat Lovers, Here's a Dish You Can Easily Make at Home
What All You Need:
450 Grams Boneless Lamb, sliced thinly
5 Tablespoons Soy Sauce
2 ½ Tablespoons White Sugar
¼ Cup Green Onion, chopped
2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons Sesame Seeds
2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
½ Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
How to Make:
Step 1
In a bowl, combine sugar, soy sauce, garlic, green onion, sesame oil, ground black pepper and sesame seeds. Mix well.
Step 2
Add lamb slices to the marinade, stir well to coat evenly and refrigerate covered for 1 hour.
Step 3
Preheat a grill on high and oil the grates lightly.
Step 4
Grill the lamb on the hot grill until charred slightly and cooked through, for 2 minutes each side.
Step 5
Remove on a serving dish and serve hot with rice.
Note: In absence of soy sauce you can use hoisin sauce. Beef can be used in place of lamb.