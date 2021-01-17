Egg Vadai is an easy to make snack dish. Egg Vadai or Egg Bonda is an easy to cook recipe, and it can be cooked in 20 minutes. Egg Vadai is made by beating the eggs along with onions, coriander, turmeric powder, chilli powder. To this mixture, Besan powder is added to form a thick batter, and then they are dropped as small balls and deep-fried for 4 minutes. Egg Vadai is best to eat along with Tomato Ketchup. Also Read - Tawa Chana: Binge on This Tangy and Sumptuous Chickpea Recipe| WATCH

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 15 min

Cooking time: 5 min

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

Egg – 6 nos

Onion – 2 nos

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – 1 ¼ tsp

Besan Flour – 2 ½ Cup

Coriander Leaves – 1

Cup Oil – To Deep fry

How to Make Egg Vadai:

1. Crack open the eggs in a bowl and beat them.

2. Add the finely chopped onion, coriander leaves to the beaten eggs.

3. Add the red chilli powder, pepper powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder and salt. Mix well.

4. Add 2 Cups of besan flour, mix to form a thick batter.

5. Heat oil necessary to deep fry the vadai.

6. Dip hands into some water, take the vadai batter and drop small balls of vadai into the hot oil. Deep fry for 4 mins and remove from the heat.

7. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.