Aloo Gobi is a popular Indian Vegetarian starter recipe made with Potato and Cauliflower. Aloo Gobi or Potato Cauliflower Fry is a simple and tasty vegetarian starter dish, and it is packed with nutrition. Aloo Gobi is easy to cook and can be made in well under 30 minutes. Aloo Gobi is made with a good amount of Indian spices. Aloo Gobi is best to eat along with Rice/Chapati/Roti for lunch and dinner. Also Read - Vermicelli Veg Biryani Recipe: Here's How You Can Make This Delicious Biryani at Home

Cooking Time: 15 min

Ready Time: 50 min

Soaking Time: 25 min

Serving: 2

Preparation time: 10 min

Ingredients:

Potato (diced) – 1 Cup

Cauliflower Florets – 1 Cup

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 no

Tomato (finely chopped) – 2 nos

Garlic (finely chopped) – 5 Cloves

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 1 no

Oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Fennel Seeds – ¼ tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Coriander Powder – ½ tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ¾ tsp

Water – 1 ¾ Cups

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to make Aloo Gobi:

1. Heat oil in a Kadai, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds and let it splutter.

2. Add onion, garlic, green chilli and saute till it turns golden brown.

3. Add tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, salt, saute till the tomatoes are mushy and the masalas are cooked.

4. Add potato, cauliflower florets and mix well.

5. Add 1 ¾ Cups of water cover and cook for 10 mins.

6. Open the lid, add garam masala powder, mix well and simmer for 2 mins.

7. Add the coriander leaves, mix and remove from the heat.

8. Serve hot with Chapati/roti.