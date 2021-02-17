Nilavembu Kashayam is an immunity-boosting drink. Nilavembu Kashayam is best to treat fever, cold, and Dengue and provides a major boost in improving immunity. Nilavembu Kashayam is easy to make and can be prepared in 25 minutes. Nilavembu Kashayam is made using various herbs like nilavembu, vetiver, vilamichai ver, korai kizhangu, black peppercorn, ginger, sandal powder. All the ingredients are mixed and simmered together for 15 minutes, and it is strained using a strainer and served hot. Also Read - Foxtail Millet Payasam Recipe: Relish on This Sumptuous Dessert Recipe- WATCH

Watch the recipe of Nilavembu Kashayam here: Also Read - Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Adai Dosa, Learn The Recipe of Lentil Dosa

Also Read - How to Make Peanut Chaat, a Mouth-Watering Appetizer in 20 Minutes| Watch Recipe

Recipe:

Ready Time: 25 mins

Serving: 2

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Preparation Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

Nilavembu – ¼ cup

Vetiver – ¼ cup

Vilamichai Ver – ¼ cup

Korai Kizhangu – ¼ cup

Black Peppercorn – 1 tbsp

Ginger – 1 inch

Sandal Powder – 2 tsp

Water – 2 cups

How to make Nilavembu Kashayam:

1. In a saucepan, add 2 cups of water.

2. Add nilavembu, vetiver, vilamichai ver, korai kizhangu, black peppercorn, ginger, sandal powder and mix well.

3. Simmer for 15 mins on medium flame.

4. Strain the kashayam using a strainer.

5. The kashayam is ready to drink.