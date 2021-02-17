Nilavembu Kashayam is an immunity-boosting drink. Nilavembu Kashayam is best to treat fever, cold, and Dengue and provides a major boost in improving immunity. Nilavembu Kashayam is easy to make and can be prepared in 25 minutes. Nilavembu Kashayam is made using various herbs like nilavembu, vetiver, vilamichai ver, korai kizhangu, black peppercorn, ginger, sandal powder. All the ingredients are mixed and simmered together for 15 minutes, and it is strained using a strainer and served hot. Also Read - Foxtail Millet Payasam Recipe: Relish on This Sumptuous Dessert Recipe- WATCH
Watch the recipe of Nilavembu Kashayam here: Also Read - Tantalise Your Tastebuds With Adai Dosa, Learn The Recipe of Lentil Dosa
Also Read - How to Make Peanut Chaat, a Mouth-Watering Appetizer in 20 Minutes| Watch Recipe
Recipe:
Ready Time: 25 mins
Serving: 2
Cooking Time: 15 mins
Preparation Time: 10 mins
Ingredients:
Nilavembu – ¼ cup
Vetiver – ¼ cup
Vilamichai Ver – ¼ cup
Korai Kizhangu – ¼ cup
Black Peppercorn – 1 tbsp
Ginger – 1 inch
Sandal Powder – 2 tsp
Water – 2 cups
How to make Nilavembu Kashayam:
1. In a saucepan, add 2 cups of water.
2. Add nilavembu, vetiver, vilamichai ver, korai kizhangu, black peppercorn, ginger, sandal powder and mix well.
3. Simmer for 15 mins on medium flame.
4. Strain the kashayam using a strainer.
5. The kashayam is ready to drink.