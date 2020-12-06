Schezwan Sauce is a popular Condiment/Sauce used for making Indo Chinese recipes. Schezwan Sauce is known for its spiciness. Schezwan Sauce is used in making Schezwan Chicken, Schezwan Fried Rice, Schezwan Sauce Noodles. You can add Schezwan Sauce based on your required spiciness level. Schezwan Sauce is made by grinding Red Chilli, Kashmiri Red Chilli, Ginger, Garlic, Vinegar. Schezwan Sauce can be stored in a refrigerator to increase the shelf life. Also Read - Restaurant Style Fish Finger: How To Make Crispy Fish Fingers At Home
Watch the recipe for the best Schezwan Sauce here:
Also Read - Egg Dum Biryani: Here's How You Can Make Sumptuous Ande Ki Biryani In 50 Minutes
Also Read - Restaurant Style Schezwan Chicken: A Guide To Make Lip-Smacking Schezwan Chicken At Home
Recipe
Preparation Time: 20 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 40 min
Servings: 6
Ingredients
Chilli Paste:
Dried Red Chilli – 10 nos
Kashmiri Red Chilli – 10 nos
Garlic – 3 cloves
Ginger – 1 inch
Oil – 1 tsp
Salt – ¼ tsp
Sugar – ¼ tsp
Vinegar – ¼ tsp
Water – 2 Cups
Sauce:
Oil – 2 tbsp
Garlic (finely chopped) – 30 cloves
Celery (leaf & stem) – ½ Cup
Red Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp
Salt – To Taste
Star Anise Powder – 1 tsp
How to Make Schezwan Sauce:
1. Bring 2 cups of water to a boil.
2. Cook the Red Chillies, Garlic, Ginger for 7 minutes in water.
3. Grind the cooked chillies, garlic and ginger with 2 tbsp of water in which it was cooking.
4. Pound Star Anise to make star anise powder. Keep Aside
5. In a pan add 2 tsp of oil and add the ground chilli paste mixture.
6. Add Salt, Sugar, Vinegar and cook for 2 minutes and keep aside.
7. To make the Schezwan sauce, heat another pan, add oil, finely chopped garlic, celery, red chilli flakes and chilli paste.
8. Cook this for 3 mins and add salt to taste and 1 tsp of Star Anise Powder.