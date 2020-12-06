Schezwan Sauce is a popular Condiment/Sauce used for making Indo Chinese recipes. Schezwan Sauce is known for its spiciness. Schezwan Sauce is used in making Schezwan Chicken, Schezwan Fried Rice, Schezwan Sauce Noodles. You can add Schezwan Sauce based on your required spiciness level. Schezwan Sauce is made by grinding Red Chilli, Kashmiri Red Chilli, Ginger, Garlic, Vinegar. Schezwan Sauce can be stored in a refrigerator to increase the shelf life. Also Read - Restaurant Style Fish Finger: How To Make Crispy Fish Fingers At Home

Watch the recipe for the best Schezwan Sauce here:

Also Read - Egg Dum Biryani: Here's How You Can Make Sumptuous Ande Ki Biryani In 50 Minutes

Also Read - Restaurant Style Schezwan Chicken: A Guide To Make Lip-Smacking Schezwan Chicken At Home

Recipe

Preparation Time: 20 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Chilli Paste:

Dried Red Chilli – 10 nos

Kashmiri Red Chilli – 10 nos

Garlic – 3 cloves

Ginger – 1 inch

Oil – 1 tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Sugar – ¼ tsp

Vinegar – ¼ tsp

Water – 2 Cups

Sauce:

Oil – 2 tbsp

Garlic (finely chopped) – 30 cloves

Celery (leaf & stem) – ½ Cup

Red Chilli Flakes – 1 tsp

Salt – To Taste

Star Anise Powder – 1 tsp

How to Make Schezwan Sauce:

1. Bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

2. Cook the Red Chillies, Garlic, Ginger for 7 minutes in water.

3. Grind the cooked chillies, garlic and ginger with 2 tbsp of water in which it was cooking.

4. Pound Star Anise to make star anise powder. Keep Aside

5. In a pan add 2 tsp of oil and add the ground chilli paste mixture.

6. Add Salt, Sugar, Vinegar and cook for 2 minutes and keep aside.

7. To make the Schezwan sauce, heat another pan, add oil, finely chopped garlic, celery, red chilli flakes and chilli paste.

8. Cook this for 3 mins and add salt to taste and 1 tsp of Star Anise Powder.