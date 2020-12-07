Squid Fry is a popular Sea Food starter recipe. Squid Fry is easy to make and can be prepared in 20 minutes. The key ingredients used in making Squid Fry are Onion, Dry Red Chilli, Coriander leaves, Cumin seeds, Black Peppercorns, Ginger, Garlic, and other Indian masalas. The Squid fry is made by dry roasting the spices then the Squid is marinated with the spices. The marinated Squids are then pan-fried. And Squid Fry is served hot as an appetizer. Also Read - Maggi Lovers, Learn How To Make Sumptuous Chicken Maggi At Home

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Squid – 250 grams

Onion – 1 no

Dry Red Chilli – 3 nos

Coriander Seeds – ½ tsp

Cumin Seeds – ¼ tsp

Black Peppercorns – ¼ tsp

Garlic – 3 cloves

Ginger – ¼ inch

Garam Masala Powder – ¼ tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Curry leaves – 10 nos

Water – 2 tbsp

Salt – To Taste

Coconut Oil – 2 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp

How to Make Squid Fry:

1. Dry Roast, Coriander Seeds, Dry Red Chilli, Black Peppercorns, and Cumin Seeds in a pan.

2. In a mixer grinder, grind the dry roasted spices along with Onion, Garam masala powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, salt, and water into a smooth paste.

3. Marinate the squid with the ground masala paste.

4. In a pan, heat oil, add marinated squid, and roast on high flame, stirring at intervals.

5. Add curry leaves and continue to roast the squid. Add ¼ tsp of Black Pepper Powder.

6. The total cooking time will be around 6-7 mins.

7. Remove the pan from heat. Serve the squid hot as an appetizer.