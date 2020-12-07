Squid Fry is a popular Sea Food starter recipe. Squid Fry is easy to make and can be prepared in 20 minutes. The key ingredients used in making Squid Fry are Onion, Dry Red Chilli, Coriander leaves, Cumin seeds, Black Peppercorns, Ginger, Garlic, and other Indian masalas. The Squid fry is made by dry roasting the spices then the Squid is marinated with the spices. The marinated Squids are then pan-fried. And Squid Fry is served hot as an appetizer. Also Read - Maggi Lovers, Learn How To Make Sumptuous Chicken Maggi At Home
Watch the recipe for the best Squid Fry here:
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 10 min
Ready Time: 20 min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
Squid – 250 grams
Onion – 1 no
Dry Red Chilli – 3 nos
Coriander Seeds – ½ tsp
Cumin Seeds – ¼ tsp
Black Peppercorns – ¼ tsp
Garlic – 3 cloves
Ginger – ¼ inch
Garam Masala Powder – ¼ tsp
Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Curry leaves – 10 nos
Water – 2 tbsp
Salt – To Taste
Coconut Oil – 2 tbsp
Black Pepper Powder – ¼ tsp
How to Make Squid Fry:
1. Dry Roast, Coriander Seeds, Dry Red Chilli, Black Peppercorns, and Cumin Seeds in a pan.
2. In a mixer grinder, grind the dry roasted spices along with Onion, Garam masala powder, turmeric powder, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, salt, and water into a smooth paste.
3. Marinate the squid with the ground masala paste.
4. In a pan, heat oil, add marinated squid, and roast on high flame, stirring at intervals.
5. Add curry leaves and continue to roast the squid. Add ¼ tsp of Black Pepper Powder.
6. The total cooking time will be around 6-7 mins.
7. Remove the pan from heat. Serve the squid hot as an appetizer.