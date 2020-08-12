When the summer heat gets unbearable, we all reach out for a drink that will cool us down. This Lemon Iced Tea recipe by Cooktube is the perfect drink. It is very refreshing, easy to make and takes very little time to prepare. Also Read - Laccha Paratha Recipe: Why Buy When You Can Make it at Home? Just Follow The Given Steps

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 5min

Cook Time: 5min

Ready Time: 10min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

750 ml water

2½ teaspoons tea leaves

4 tablespoons sugar

2¼ tablespoons lemon juice

Ice cubes

Mint Sprigs for garnish

4 Lemon Slices for garnish

How to Make:

Step 1

In a saucepan, heat 750 ml water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and add the tea leaves and sugar. Give it a nice stir and let it infuse for 3-4 minutes.

Step 2

Turn the heat off, cover the saucepan with a lid and let the tea infuse for 5 more minutes.

Step 3

After 5 minutes, strain the tea into an iced filled jug and mix well. Add lemon juice and stir again.

Step 4

Now, pour the iced tea into ice filled glasses. Garnish with lemon slices, mint leaves and serve chilled.