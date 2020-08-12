A dish that is usually made in Karnataka, lemon rice, which is also known as Chitranna, can be cooked in under 15 minutes with ingredients readily available in your kitchen or at your local grocery store. This Lemon Rice recipe by Cooktube is mildly spiced with a light fragrance of mustard seeds and curry leaves. It is tangy in taste and goes well with sambhar, curd or even coconut chutney. Also Read - Lemon Iced Tea Recipe: Feeling Thirsty? Try Out This Refreshing Drink Which is Easy to Make

Recipe:

Preparation Time: 5min

Cook Time: 10min

Ready Time: 15min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Ghee

1 ½ Tsp Dhuli Urad Dal

1 Tsp Chana Dal

2 Tbsp Raw Peanuts

2 Tsp Ginger, chopped

¾ Tsp Mustard Seeds

3 Dry Red Chillies, halved

10-12 Curry Leaves

3 Cups Boiled Rice

Salt to taste

¾ Tsp Turmeric Powder

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

How to Make:

Step 1

In a deep pan, heat ghee over medium heat and add urad dal, chana dal and raw peanuts. Saute for 2-3 minutes and add ginger. Saute for a few seconds.

Step 2

Add mustard seeds and dry red chillies. Mix well and add curry leaves along with boiled rice, salt to taste and turmeric powder. Stir the rice gently mixing all the ingredients together.

Step 3

Cook for 5-6 minutes, turn the heat off and add lemon juice. Mix well.

Step 4

Once cooked, remove from the stove, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot.