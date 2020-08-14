Lettuce wraps are an easy to make snack option that you can prepare within 30 minutes. If you are a non-vegetarian and looking for a perfect chicken recipe, lettuce wrap is the one. This healthy and extremely delicious dish can be served during lunch or dinner. All you need is minced chicken, eggs, and some kitchen ingredients. To know the recipe of lettuce wraps provided by Cooktube, you can check out the video below. Also Read - Mishti Doi Recipe: This Bengali Dessert is Yummy to Eat And Easy to Make - Just Follow The Steps

Preparation Time:10min

Cook Time:10min

Ready Time:20min

Ingredients:

Chicken Mince: 400g

Eggs: 2

Salt & Pepper to taste

Paprika: ¼ Tsp

Garlic Powder: ¼ Tsp

Curd: ⅓ Cup

Coriander: 2 Tbsp (chopped)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Paprika: 1 Pinch

Lemon Juice: 1 Tsp

Lettuce Leaves: 8

Recipe:

Step 1

Take a bowl and add ingredients including chicken, eggs, salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder to it. Mix them well.

Step 2

Now, heat a pan over medium flame and put a spoonful of chicken mix into the pan. Cook it for 2-3 minutes and then cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 5 more minutes.

Step 3

Now, flip the patties and cook for 2 minutes. Cover the pan again and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes. Repeat with remaining chicken mix.

Step 4

Keep the prepared patties aside.

Step 5

To prepare the curd dressing, you need to take a small bowl and add curd, coriander, salt, pepper, paprika and lemon juice to it. Mix them well and keep aside.

Step 6

To serve the patties with dressing, place a lettuce leaf inside another lettuce leaf. Next, add 2 chicken patties and put a spoon curd dressing over the wrap. Repeat this process with remaining patties.

Step 7

Now, the lettuce wraps are ready to be served.