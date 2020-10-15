We all know Bhel Puri is one of the all-time favorite Indian chat recipes. Now we have a tasty twisty version of the Bhel Puri made with Maggi. Maggi Bhel is an easy recipe to cook and it can be done in 20 minutes. Maggi Bhel is made by dry roasting the Maggi in a pan, once it is cooled then the Masala powder, roasted peanuts, onion, tomatoes, and ketchup are added. Maggi Bhel is a best evening snack and goes well with tea/coffee. Watch out the video of its detailed recipe below. Also Read - Jeera Rice Recipe: Try Out This North Indian Dish at Home

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Maggi – 1 packet

Onion (finely chopped) – ½ Cup

Tomato (finely chopped) – ¼ Cup

Green Chilli (finely chopped) – 1 no

Maggi Masala Powder – 2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ¼ tsp

Peanut (roasted) – 2 tbsp

Tomato Ketchup – 1 tbsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Prepare Maggi Bhel

1. Use your hand to crush the Maggi into small pieces.

2. Dry roast the coarsely crushed Maggi on a medium flame for 2 minutes.

3. Let them cool completely.

4. In a bowl, add Maggi masala powder and tomato ketchup. Mix it well.

5. Add onion, tomato, green chilli, roasted peanut, roasted Maggi, salt and red chilli powder. Mix it well.

6. Add lemon juice, coriander leaves and mix well.

7. Serve the Maggi Bhel with coffee/tea, garnishing it with more coriander leaves.