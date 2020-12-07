Who doesn’t love Maggi? Maggi has been one of our favourite meal since we were a kid but have you tried Chicken Cheese Maggi? It is a popular recipe among the Kids. Chicken Cheese Maggi is easy to make and can be cooked in 20 minutes. Chicken Cheese Maggi is made by cutting the chicken into thin strips, and then it is cooked with Onions, Tomatoes, Ginger Garlic Paste. And then the Maggi is cooked, and finally, the grated cheese is added and stirred. Chicken Cheese Maggi is then garnished with more cheese and served along with Tomato Ketchup. Also Read - Learn How To Make Squid Fry In Just 20 Minutes

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 10 min

Ready Time: 20 min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Masala Maggi – 2 packs

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion – 1 no

Tomato – 1 no

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Chicken – 150 grams

Coriander leaves – 1 tbsp

Cheese (grated) – 1 tbsp

Maggi Tastemaker – 2 packets

Water – 2 Cups

Salt – To Taste

How to Make Chicken Cheese Maggi:

1. Cut the chicken into thin strips and keep aside.

2. Heat a pan, add oil, finely chopped onions and cook until the onions are translucent.

3. Add the ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell leaves.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and red chilli powder, salt

5. Add the cut chicken strips.

6. Cook this for 2 minutes.

7. Add 2 cups of water and bring it to a boil. Add the coriander leaves.

8. Add the Maggi noodles, Maggi tastemaker.

9. Add the grated cheese and stir.

10. Remove from the heat and grate some more cheese on top of the cooked Maggi.

11. Serve hot.