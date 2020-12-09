Chettinad Fish Curry is a popular Fish curry recipe from Chettinad Cuisine. Chettinad Fish Curry is made by Dry roasting the Indian spices and the fish is cooked in a pan with the ground masala paste. The Tamarind Extract provides the much-needed tanginess for the fish curry. Chettinad Fish Curry is easy to cook and can be prepared in 40 minutes. Chettinad Fish Curry is best to eat along with Rice/Idly/Dosai. Also Read - Make Scrumptious Kerala Chicken Roast At Home In Just 30 Minutes- WATCH

Watch the recipe for the best Chettinad Fish Curry here:

Also Read - Mutton Kuzhambu: Have You Ever Tried This Delectable South Indian Mutton Curry?

Recipe: Also Read - Mughlai Chicken Recipe: How To Make Delicious Mughlai Chicken At Home

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

Fish – 500 grams

Roast and Grind:

Gingelly Oil – 2 tbsp

Shallots – 1 Cup (130 grams)

Garlic – 6 cloves

Tomatoes – 3 nos

Curry Leaves – 10 nos

Red Chilli Powder – 5 tsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Black Peppercorns – 1 tsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Coconut (grated) – 6 tbsp

Tamarind – ½ lemon sized ball

Water – 1 Cup

Other Ingredients:

Gingelly Oil – ¼ Cup

Mustard Seeds – ½ tsp

Fenugreek Seeds – ¼ tsp

Dried Red Chilli – 3 nos

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Shallots (chopped) – ¼ Cup (30 grams)

Ginger (thinly sliced) – ½ inch

Garlic (thinly sliced) – 4 cloves

Salt – 1 tsp

Water – 3 Cups

Coriander Leaves – 2 tbsp

How to Make Chettinad Fish Curry:

1. Wash and Clean the fish pieces with lemon juice, salt and turmeric powder.

2. In a pan, heat Gingelly oil, add the Shallots and Garlic. Saute until the shallots turn translucent.

3. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are mushy. Add the curry leaves.

4. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt. Cook for 2 mins.

5. Add the black peppercorns, cumin seeds and mix well.

6. Add the grated coconut and continue to saute for 2 mins.

7. Add the tamarind and saute for a minute.

8. Remove from heat, allow it to cook and transfer it to a mixer grinder jar. Add 1 Cup of water and grind it into a smooth paste.

9. In another Kadai, heat Gingelly oil. Add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and allow the spices to splutter.

10. Add curry leaves, dried red chilli.

11. Add the chopped shallots, sliced ginger and garlic cloves. Add ½ tsp of salt and saute until the onions turn golden brown.

12. Add the ground masala paste, 3 cups of water and simmer for 15 mins or until the oil separates from the curry.

13. Add the fish pieces and cook for 5 mins or until the fish is cooked.

14. Add chopped coriander leaves and remove from the heat.

15. Serve hot with steamed rice.