Kerala Chicken Roast is a famous Chicken Starter recipe from Kerala. Kerala Chicken Roast is easy to cook and can be cooked in 30 minutes. The Kerala Chicken Roast is made by marinating the Chicken in a masala paste, and then it is pan-fried. Then it is sauteed in a pan with Onions, Green Chilli, Indian masala, and Tomato Puree. Kerala Chicken Roast is best to eat as an appetizer for lunch and dinner.

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 20 min

Ready Time: 30 min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

For Marination:

Chicken – 500 grams

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

Lemon Juice – 1 tsp

Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp

For Tomato Puree:

Tomato – 1 no

Water – 1 tbsp

Other Ingredients:

Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 2 nos

Green Chilli (slit) – 1 no

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Fennel Powder – ½ tsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Garam Masala Powder – ¼ tsp

Coriander Powder – ½ tsp

Water – 3 tbsp

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp

Salt – ½ tsp

How to Make Kerala Chicken Roast:

1. In a bowl, add the chicken pieces, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, lemon juice and mix well. Rest it for 30 mins.

2. In a mixer grinder, add tomato, water and grind this to extract the tomato puree.

3. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add the marinated chicken pieces.

4. Shallow fry for 7 mins on medium flame. Remove from the heat and keep aside.

5. Heat coconut oil in a kadai, add onion and saute until it gets golden brown.

6. Add the green chilli, ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.

7. Add turmeric powder, fennel powder, kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, salt and saute till the spices are cooked.

8. Add the extracted tomato puree, 3 tbsp of water and cook for 2 mins.

9. Add the shallow fried chicken pieces, black pepper powder, curry leaves and stir fry for 5 mins on high flame.

10. Remove from the heat and serve with parotta/steam rice.