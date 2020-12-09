Kerala Chicken Roast is a famous Chicken Starter recipe from Kerala. Kerala Chicken Roast is easy to cook and can be cooked in 30 minutes. The Kerala Chicken Roast is made by marinating the Chicken in a masala paste, and then it is pan-fried. Then it is sauteed in a pan with Onions, Green Chilli, Indian masala, and Tomato Puree. Kerala Chicken Roast is best to eat as an appetizer for lunch and dinner. Also Read - Mutton Kuzhambu: Have You Ever Tried This Delectable South Indian Mutton Curry?
Preparation Time: 10 min
Cooking Time: 20 min
Ready Time: 30 min
Servings: 3
Ingredients
For Marination:
Chicken – 500 grams
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
Lemon Juice – 1 tsp
Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp
For Tomato Puree:
Tomato – 1 no
Water – 1 tbsp
Other Ingredients:
Coconut Oil – 3 tbsp
Onion (thinly sliced) – 2 nos
Green Chilli (slit) – 1 no
Curry Leaves – 15 nos
Ginger Garlic Paste – 1 tbsp
Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp
Fennel Powder – ½ tsp
Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp
Garam Masala Powder – ¼ tsp
Coriander Powder – ½ tsp
Water – 3 tbsp
Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp
Salt – ½ tsp
How to Make Kerala Chicken Roast:
1. In a bowl, add the chicken pieces, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, lemon juice and mix well. Rest it for 30 mins.
2. In a mixer grinder, add tomato, water and grind this to extract the tomato puree.
3. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add the marinated chicken pieces.
4. Shallow fry for 7 mins on medium flame. Remove from the heat and keep aside.
5. Heat coconut oil in a kadai, add onion and saute until it gets golden brown.
6. Add the green chilli, ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute.
7. Add turmeric powder, fennel powder, kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, salt and saute till the spices are cooked.
8. Add the extracted tomato puree, 3 tbsp of water and cook for 2 mins.
9. Add the shallow fried chicken pieces, black pepper powder, curry leaves and stir fry for 5 mins on high flame.
10. Remove from the heat and serve with parotta/steam rice.