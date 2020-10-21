Malai Kofta is a popular Indian vegetarian curry recipe. It is known for the creamy soft Kofta balls.

The Kofta balls are made using potatoes, paneer, cashews, and raisins. The deep-fried balls are then cooked in a creamy based gravy and the balls are let to soak well. Malai Kofta gravy is super tasty and has a mild sweetness which is loved by the kids. Malai Kofta gravy goes well with Naans/Kulcha/Pulkhas. Watch out the detailed recipe of Malai Kofta below. Also Read - Maggi Bhel Recipe: This Fusion of Chinese And Indian Dish is a Hit

Also Read - Jeera Rice Recipe: Try Out This North Indian Dish at Home

Recipe Also Read - Homemade Peanut Butter Recipe: Watch Out The Video to Make Tasty Peanut Butter at Home

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ready Time: 45 min

Servings: 5

Ingredients

Kofta:

Potato – 2 nos

Water – 3 Cups

Paneer – 200 grams (convert to cups)

Corn Flour – 4 tbsp

Cashews – 25 nos

Raisins – 25 nos

Garam Masala – ½ tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Oil – As Needed

Gravy:

Ghee – 2 tbsp + 1 tbsp

Bay Leaf – 2 nos

Cardamom – 4 nos

Black Peppercorns – ¼ tsp

Cumin Seeds – 1 tsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 2 nos

Tomato – 2 nos

Cashews – ½ Cup (convert to nos)

Coriander Powder – 1 tbsp

Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder – 1 tbsp + 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Ginger – 1 inch

Garlic – 4 cloves

Water – 1 ½ Cup + ½ Cup

Salt – 1 tsp

Fresh Cream – ¼ Cup

Kasuri Methi – 1 tsp

How to Prepare Malai Kofta

1. Pressure cook the potatoes with 3 cups of water for 8 whistles.

2. In a mixing bowl, mash the boiled potatoes, grate the paneer. Add the chopped cashews, raisins and mix well.

3. Add cornflour, salt, garam masala powder and knead it into a dough.

4. Divide the dough into equal portions and make smooth balls out of it.

5. In a deep frying pan, heat oil. Deep fry the kofta balls on medium heat until it is golden brown on all sides. Keep moving the balls within the pan for it to cook evenly.

6. To make the Gravy, Heat a Kadai, add 2 tbsp of ghee, add Bay leaf, cardamon, cumin seeds and black peppercorns. Allow the spices to splutter.

7. Add the thinly sliced onions and cook until the onions are translucent.

8. Add the coriander powder, red chilli powder and turmeric powder.

9. Add the chopped ginger and garlic to the Kadai. Saute for a minute.

10. Add the chopped tomatoes and continue to cook for a min. Add Salt.

11. Add 1 ½ cup of water and continue to simmer for a minute.

12. Add the cashew nuts and cook for 5 minutes.

13. Now remove the bay leaves from the Kadai, and then transfer the contents of the Kadai into a mixer grinder and grind it into a smooth puree.