Mangalore Kori Sukka is a Mangalorean special Chicken Starter Recipe. Mangalore Kori Sukka is also known as Mangalore Chicken Sukka. Coconut is one of the key ingredients in Mangalore Kori Sukka that gives its unique taste. Mangalore Kori Sukka is cooked with loads of spices and is tempered with oil. Mangalore Kori Sukka is a flavorful recipe and it goes well with rice or can be eaten as an appetizer. Watch out a detailed video of its recipe below. Also Read - Malai Kofta Recipe: Here's How to Make This Creamy North Indian Dish

Preparation Time: 15 min

Cooking Time: 25 min

Ready Time: 40 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

To Roast:

Coriander Seeds – 1 tbsp

Black Peppercorns – ¼ tsp

Fenugreek Seeds – ¼ tsp

Fennel Seeds – ¼ tsp

Cumin Seeds – ½ tsp

Cinnamon – 1 inch

Cloves – 3 nos

Kashmiri Red Chilli – 5 nos

Dried Red Chilli – 2 nos

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Garlic – 5 cloves

Turmeric Powder – ¼ tsp

Other Ingredients:

Grated Coconut – ½ Cup

Tamarind – 1 tsp

Oil – 1 tbsp

Onion (thinly sliced) – 1 no

Chicken (with bone) – 500 grams

Curry Leaves – 15 nos

Salt – 1 tsp

Water – ¾ Cup + ½ Cup

Coriander Leaves – 1 tbsp

How to Prepare Mangalore Kori Sukka

1. In a pan, dry roast the grated coconut until golden brown and set aside.

2. In a pan, dry roast the coriander seeds, black peppercorns, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, cinnamon and cloves.

3. Once the spices start to emit aroma, add the Kashmiri red chilli and the normal red chilli.

4. Add oil, garlic cloves and thinly sliced onions. Saute this until the onions are translucent.

5. Add the turmeric powder, mix well and remove from the heat.

6. Once the mixture cools down, add half of the grated coconut, tamarind and grind the mixture into a smooth paste adding ¾ Cup of water. Set this paste aside.

7. Heat oil in a pan, add the thinly sliced onion and fry until the onions turn golden brown.

8. Add the cleaned and washed chicken pieces, curry leaves, salt and saute on high flame for 2 mins.

9. Add the ground paste, water, mix well, cover and cook for 7 mins.

10. Add the remaining grated coconut and mix well. Cook for a further 2 minutes.

11. Add chopped coriander leaves and remove from heat.